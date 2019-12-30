Made in NY Jazz Releases Upcoming Schedule

Made in NY Jazz, dedicated to bringing the best jazz musicians in the world to Brooklyn, has presented their January calendar.

Lenny White 70th Birthday Celebration!

Being one of the newer innovators on his instrument, Lenny White has found the time to expand and reinvent his career by also becoming a great producer. His producing talents have been sampled by Nancy Wilson, Chaka Khan, Diane Reeves, Rachelle Ferelle and Marlena Shaw just to name a few singers. Chaka Khan was nominated for a Best Jazz Vocal Performance Grammy as a result of her participation on Lenny's critically acclaimed "Echoes Of An Era" project. He's also produced projects for Pieces Of A Dream, the late great Grover Washington, Gato Barbieri, Wayne Shorter, Wallace Roney and hip-hop artist Big Daddy Kane. Not only has Lenny played with virtually everybody in the music business, he's also managed to stay in touch with numerous innovative musicians, helping create some of the most influential music of the past three decades.

To celebrate this titan of jazz, White will be joined by a collection of some of contemporary jazz's best over six performances: Christian McBride, Christian Sands, David Liebman, Gene Perla, Dave Stryker, Mike Lee, Ed Howard, Buster Williams, Chris Potter, Tom Guarna, Richie Goods, George Cables, and Alex Blake.

Friday, January 3, 7PM & 9PM: Christian McBride and Christian Sands

Saturday, January 4, 7PM & 9PM: David Liebman and Gene Perla

Sunday, January 5, 6PM & 8PM: Dave Stryker, Mike Lee, and Ed Howard

Friday, January 10, 7PM & 9PM: Buster Williams and Chris Potter

Saturday, January 11, 7PM & 9PM: Tom Guarna and Richie Goods

Sunday, January 12, 6PM & 8PM: George Cables and Alex Blake

$30

Jeff Tain Watts Trio

Jeff Watts, the drummer they call "Tain," spent his formative years with Wynton and Branford Marsalis, and his compositional skills now command equal attention, earning Watts a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2017. Jeff joined the Wynton Marsalis Quartet in 1981 and proceeded to win three Grammy Awards with the ensemble: Black Codes From The Underground, J Mood and Marsalis Standard Time. Watts left Wynton Marsalis in 1988. After working with George Benson, McCoy Tyner and Harry Connick. Jr. (winning Grammy for the When Harry Met Sally soundtrack) he joined the Branford Marsalis Quartet in 1989, winning Grammy's for I Heard You Twice the First Time and Contemporary Jazz. In the film and television industry Jeff has appeared as both a musician on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and as an actor, Rhythm Jones in Spike Lee's Mo Better Blues. Jeff joined Kenny Garrett's band after returning to New York in 1995 and continued to record and tour with Branford Marsalis as well as Danilo Perez, Michael Brecker, Betty Carter, Kenny Kirkland, Courtney Pine, Geri Allen, Alice Coltrane, Greg Osby, McCoy Tyner, Steve Coleman, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Harry Connick Jr, and Ravi Coltrane. For these performances, he will be joined by Paul Bollenback (guitar) and Orlando le Fleming (bass).

Friday, January 17

Doors at 7PM & 9PM

$20

Tickets: https://www.jazzcafe.nyc/events/jeff-tain-watts-trio-7pm

Eilenkrig Crew: From Moscow with Love

One of Russia's leading trumpeters (as well as a popular TV host), Vadim Eilenkrig graduated from Maymonides State Academy in Moscow and was lead trumpet for Igor Butman's Big Band. Eilenkrig's first solo album, The Shadow of Your Smile, was produced by Butman in 2009 and became one of the country's best-selling jazz albums. The album became a springboard for Vadim's solo career. He launched a number of projects, such as duets with outstanding pianists Anton Baronin and Daniel Kramer, a show with a TV and radio host and singer Timur Rodriguez, and the Vadim Eilenkrig Quintet. Russian newspapers have called him "the Russian Chris Botti." Eilenkrig has developed one of the most unique and recognizable sounds in Russian jazz. For these performances, Eilenkrig will be joined by Ivan Farmakovsky (piano), Armen Mkrtychyan (bass), Konstantin Safyanov (sax), and Sasha Mashin (drums).

Saturday, January 18

Doors at 7PM & 9PM

$20

Tickets: https://www.jazzcafe.nyc/events/eilenkrig-crew-from-moscow-with-love-7pm

Dan Aran Trio

Dan Aran has become one of the most sought after drummers in New York City. In the past two decades Dan has been Touring, recording and performing with artists such as Harry Whitaker, Natalie Merchant, Stacey Kent, Adam Birnbaum Trio, Kevin Mahogany, Peter Bernstein, and many others. Dan's debut recording as a leader, Breathing, (smalls records), was described as "Disarmingly pretty, pure in melodic focus" by All About Jazz, and as "One of the most beautiful recordings I have heard in a long time" by Pamela Espeland in Bebopified. His latest recording, New York Family, is described by Downbeat Magazine as "a fascinating recored." For these performances, the trio will include Aran, Shai Maestro, and Rick Rosato.

Friday, January 24 & Saturday, January 25

Doors at 7PM & 9PM Both Nights

$20

Tickets: https://www.jazzcafe.nyc/events/dan-aran-shai-maestro-rick-rosato-7pm

Kennedy Administration Band

With credits ranging from Stevie Wonder, Gregory Porter and Andra Day to Lauryn Hill and a roster of acclaimed "musician's musicians" in between, Kennedy Administration's instrumental trio has seen, heard and played a lot of great music over the past few years. The band has been refining their sound and irresistible stage presence for three years at their Groove residency in NYC. With this quartet's singular namesake at the microphone, Kennedy, you'll experience right away how hard it is not to be captured by her joy and energy. Forging a sound and identity for itself, Kennedy Administration is creating sensory, soulful modern jazz with elements of R&B, hip-hop and pop judiciously applied.

Friday, January 31 & Saturday, February 1

Doors at 7PM & 9PM Both Nights

$20

Tickets: https://www.jazzcafe.nyc/events/kennedy-administration-band-7pm

Made in New York Jazz Competition

Made In New York Jazz Competition celebrates it's 7th anniversary! Jazz Gala is well known for it's entertainment factor and absolutely fantastic lineup of musicians that get together once a year in New York to celebrate the most original and influential American art form JAZZ. Made in NY Jazz Gala is one of the biggest international events in New York and it's hosted musicians from Cuba, France, Brazil, Russia, Italy, Argentina, Israel, Armenia, France, Canada, Montenegro, Turkey, Greece, Chile, Hungary, Germany, and beyond. The biggest names in Jazz participated in the Gala: Randy Brecker, Rufus Reid, John Patitucci, Lenny White, Bobby Sanabria, Francisco Mela, Alex Blake, Philip Harper, Anthony Wonsey and many others. This year we celebrate 100 Years of Charlie Parker. Special program called "Centennial Bird" will celebrate music of one of the greatest Saxophone player and composer in a history of Jazz.

7th Annual Jazz Gala

Saturday, May 16

Doors 7:30PM

$55

at Tribeca Performing Arts Center

199 Chambers St New York, NY 10007

Tickets: https://tribecapac.org/event/made-in-new-york-jazz-competition-7th-annual-jazz-gala/?instance_id=705

About Made in New York Jazz Cafe & Bar

Michael Brovkine - jazz aficionado, programmer and co-founder of the online-based Made in New York Jazz Competition and Festival - is the creative mind behind Made in New York Jazz Cafe & Bar (stylized as "Made in NY Jazz"), conveniently located in Park Slope. Constructed with the intent of bringing high-quality jazz musicians and performances back to the Brooklyn neighborhood where the genre once flourished, Made in NY Jazz will present two ticketed shows daily, five days a week Wednesday to Sunday, with sets generally scheduled at 7PM and 9PM. Ticket prices typically run $20 and under. Made in NY Jazz is a fully-seated venue with a fifty-seat main room and an adjoining bar that can accommodate an additional twenty patrons. Co-founder and chef Boris Bangiyev, whose culinary talent has been highlighted in The New York Times, the Food Network and the New Yorker, has crafted Made In NY Jazz's delicious menu. The venue offers a reasonably priced, high-end selection of tapas, pub food and a house-specialty Wagyu beef burger accompanied with cured pastrami, mushrooms duxelle and smoked gouda cheese. The bar serves over 25 wines by the bottle and 11 by the glass, 6 beers on tap and a fully-stocked liquor cabinet featuring unique, house-steeped apple and horseradish flavored vodkas. Food and drinks are served prior to, during, and following shows. The restaurant and bar are also open daily to the public Wednesday through Sunday and serve an all-you-can-drink weekend brunch from 11am to 4pm.

