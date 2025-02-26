LonFon Law: From Obscurity to Center Stage

Written by: Tom White

To star in a world premiere of Beauty and the Beast is no small accomplishment, but then double bassist LonFon Law is no small musician. The talented double bassist was recently invited by the Royal Academy of Music to perform in the world-class production by Grammy-winning composer Joan Tower, as part of their bicentennial celebration.

This remarkable feat follows a string of notable accolades celebrated by the musician. As a soloist who performs solo recitals internationally, he has also won the T&G Martin Special Award in the International J.M. Sperger Competition and he was the winner of the Bass 2018 LUCCA- the 6th European Biennial Double Bass Congress and Festival Competition (16-18 years group).

It comes as a surprise then that LonFon comes from a totally non-musical background! He is essentially the first musician to rise up to acclaim in his family. He grew up in Hong Kong with no meaningful connections to the music industry. What he did have in his favor, however, was a passion for music and an understanding that music facilitated connections with the world in a way that nothing else did.

He says that he realized from an early age that music gave him a unique and effective way to connect with people instantaneously but remotely.

And this is exactly what he has spent his life doing - using his music to reach out to communities and change lives. He will continue to bring classical music into the heart of nations, starting with communities in the United States, and it seems he is doing this one performance at a time.

A soloist and collaborative musician

“Throughout my career I have been trying to explore this rich medium of connection and communication,” he says of his love for music. “Orchestra brings me to an unprecedentedly large audience, which is always an amazing experience; while at the same time I am constantly experimenting with and expanding my reach on the intimate end of the spectrum, in the forms of smaller scale solo performances, as well as bringing my art directly to my communities through the numerous outreach works that I do.”

As a collaborative musician he has worked with the London Symphony Orchestra, English National Opera and now the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra; and he performs regularly with Musicus Soloists Hong Kong around the world.

On January 19, 2025, in Newark, New Jersey he performed with the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra in a community outreach concert bringing music to audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

LonFon attended the best school in the UK, the Royal Academy of Music, and then the Juilliard School, with tuition and living expenses covered by the world-famous London Symphony Orchestra’s Conservatoire Scholarship.

While still a student, he earned a tenured position with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra—a remarkable achievement, as most musicians spend years auditioning to reach such a milestone. Additionally, he has excelled in the most prestigious professional competitions for his instrument, earning numerous awards.

His selection to perform in the world premiere of Joan Tower’s Beauty and the Beast in 2022 highlights both his refined musical interpretation and his exceptional technical mastery of the double bass. This performance elevated the instrument's profile as a solo vehicle, showcasing its versatility and expressive potential. The event marked a significant milestone in his career.

"Right now, with the privilege of supporting myself through what I love, I am deeply focused on expanding my work as a soloist," he shares. "Additionally, I am passionate about outreach, bringing the music I cherish to a broader audience."

Bringing classical music to communities

LonFon also does outreach work and dreams of bringing classical music to his surrounding communities. On Sunday, April 27th, at the George Washington Carver Elementary School in Newark, New Jersey, Mr. Law will coach the NJ Symphony Youth Orchestra at both the 2 pm and 7 pm performances.

He is a Youth Orchestra Coach for the New Jersey Symphony Youth Orchestra; a teaching artist at the NYC Department of Education Bronx Summer String Camp; a Juilliard Extension Division Guest Artist, and a member of the Juilliard Morse Teaching Artist Fellowship 2023-24.

He starred in the London Symphony Orchestra Family Concert in 2022: The Disappearance of Doctor Copernicus and he has been selected as a 2025 Sphinx Orchestral Partners Auditions Excerpt Competition Judge.

Overcoming the odds to leave a mark in the community

Being a foreign national since he was 18 years old in all the places to where he has traveled, has been his biggest challenge, he says. “With each place I have visited, I have had to be very clear about what I have wanted to do, and been extremely efficient in allocating my time and resources to accomplish these goals.” It’s for this reason his acceptance into the prestigious Juilliard School, and into the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra have been such remarkable achievements.

He says these challenges have blessed him with wisdom and courage. “I have learned to achieve success through setting goals, and through wise planning and management.” He says he has also learned to be incredibly brave. “I left everything behind to come to America and took a leap of faith.

He wants to continue to impact the American community and the nations through his music, and with bravery and talent, it seems he is doing just this.

Photo Credit: Lon Fon Law