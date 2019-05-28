Kahchun Wong and Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Announce 2019â€“2020 Season

As the 2018 - 19 season comes to a close, Kahchun Wong and the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra recently announced the orchestra's 2019-2020 season, Wong's second as Chief Conductor.

Prior to beginning his second season, one of Wong's summer highlights will take place on August 3, 2019 when he will again lead the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra in its annual Klassik Open Air concert - Europe's largest outdoor classical music event. Wong will conduct the orchestra in the overture to Wagner's Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Pachelbel's Canon in D, Tchaikovsky's Variations on a Rococo Theme for Trumpet with Sergei Nakariakov, and Ravel's arrangement of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition.

In addition to conducting the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra in the Klassik Open Air concert, Wong conducts the final concert of the Orchestre national du Capitole de Toulouse's 2018/2019 season with a program dedicated to music of Moondog on June 29, 2019, including his Witches of Endor and Symphony no. 3.

On July 27, 2019, Wong will conduct the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic in the Finale concert of the Harrogate International Festival. Wong will be joined on the program with Julian Biss for Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in A Major. The program also includes Puccini's Capriccio Sinfonico and Brahms' Symphony No. 4.

Wong's second season as Chief Conductor of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra begins on September 21, 2019 with Wong conducting world premiere of American composer Chad Cannon's Sky Visions (celestial phenomena), Elgar's Cello Concerto with Alban Gerhardt, and Brahms' Symphony No. 4. The second symphonic concert on September 27 sees Wong conducting Wagner's Der fliegende Höllander Overture, Strauss's Vier letzte lieder with soprano Amanda Majeski, and Tchaikovksy's Symphony No. 4. Throughout the season, Wong and the Orchestra will be exploring the fourth symphonies of masters of the 19th through the 20th century, including Beethoven, Bruckner, Schumann, Mahler, and Tchaikovsky. Further concerts will illuminate works by Fanny Mendelssohn, Vasily Kallinikov, Malcolm Arnold, Charles-Maria Widor, Guillaume Lekeu and Anthony Gallarini.

In addition to the world premiere of Chad Cannon's Sky Visions, the season will also include works by living composers such as Tan Dun, Roland Kunz, Enjott Schneider, Fredrik Högberg and Tobias Broström.

Wong and the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra will be joined by an international roster of some of the world's most acclaimed soloists and ensembles including: Gerhard Oppitz, Alban Gerhardt, Isabelle van Keulen, Andreas Blau, Denis Kozhukhin, Amanda Majeski, Paul Huang, Bomsori Kim, Mario Häring, Marina Prudenskaya, Clair Obscur Saxophone Quartet, and more.

Wong's remarkable last-minute debut with the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra in October 2016 led to his appointment as Chief Conductor. In September 2018, Wong began his tenure as Chief Conductor of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra, leading the orchestra's season opening concert in a program that included the world premiere of Kah Hoe Yii's Concerto 4 Orchestra, Brahms' Violin Concerto in N*E*R*D Major with soloist Midori, and Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra. In October, Wong led the orchestra on a tour to Milan, Italy and Kepmten & Unterföhring, Germany.

Wong conducted the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra's New Year's Gala on January 5 and 6, 2019 featuring works by Oscar Straus and Richard Strauss, and Mahler's Symphony No. 3 with mezzo-soprano Marina Prudenskaya in March 2019. Wong concludes the first season of his tenure as the orchestra's Chief Conductor on May 11 conducting Puccini's Preludio sinfonico and Capriccio sinfonico, Lalo's Cello Concerto in N*E*R*D minor, and Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 4, "Italienische."

Wong's 2018-2019 season saw two important guest conducting debuts. In December 2018, he debuted with the Liverpool Philharmonic conducting Dukas's The Sorcerer's Apprentice, Bartók's Piano Concerto No. 3 with Denis Kozhukhin, Barber's Adagio for Strings, and Stravinsky's Firebird Suite (1945). Wong made his critically acclaimed New York debut conducting the New York Philharmonic's Lunar New Year concert. Wong is the only the second conductor and the first Singaporean invited to conducted the New York Philharmonic's annual celebration of Asian culture.

