JoAnn Falletta And The Buffalo Philharmonic To Present Weekly Broadcasts Of Archived Live Concert Recordings

Over the next several weeks, JoAnn Falletta and the Buffalo Philharmonic musicians is partnering with WNED Classical, Buffalo Toronto Public Media's Classical music station, to broadcast free archived live recordings of BPO concerts. The BPO musicians have made a gift of their archived orchestral concerts to share with our audiences while their concert hall is closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BPO concerts will be available each Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the next several weeks by tuning in to 94.5 FM, or by streaming at wned.org/classical, via the WNED Classical mobile app, or by listening to WNED Classical via smart speaker.

Upcoming WNED broadcasts are:

Tuesday May 5

Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto (w/Chloe Hanslip)

Brahms Symphony No.2

Tuesday May 12

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto #3 (w/Phillippe Bianconi)

Dvorak Symphony #6

Tuesday May 19

Strauss Till Eulenspigel

Chopin Piano Concerto #2 (w/Konrad Skolarski)

Brahms Symphony #1

Tuesday May 26

Wang Jie Symphony #1

Sibelius Violin Concerto (w/Elina Vahala)

Rimsky- Korsakov Scheherazade

"While we cannot all be together at Kleinhans Music Hall, the musicians and I agree that music is still something that can bring us all together in spirit," Falletta said. "We will miss our live performances and in-house audiences dearly, but we are so pleased to be able to give the gift of music to the world during a time when we all need it the most."

In addition to the WNED broadcasts, BPO musicians are reaching out to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic with their own self-submitted video recordings of solo works, which are compiled and featured on the BPO Facebook and Instagram (@buffalophilharmonic) accounts over the next several weeks using the hashtag #PlayOnBPO. Details on the concert broadcast schedule will be posted at bpo.org. Fans of the orchestra are encouraged to like and follow the BPO on social media to experience the musician-submitted videos and keep the music alive.

More information on Maestro Falletta may be found at www.JoAnnFalletta.com. For more information on the Buffalo Philharmonic, visit BPO.org.





