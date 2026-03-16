92nd Street Y to Feature Alexi Kenney and Janice Carissa in Concert

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present Alexi Kenney, violin and Janice Carissa, piano on David Geffen Stage at Kaufmann Concert Hall, 92NY, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $35 in-person and $25 to livestream and are available now.

﻿Violinist Alexi Kenney combines expressive playing with diverse programming that makes every concert a unique and moving experience. His 2020 92NY recital paired Bach partitas with contemporary works by Kurtag, Saariaho, and others, and was a New York Times Critics' Pick.

Kenney returns with Janice Carissa, the artist setting the piano world abuzz, with music that offers an ideal view into Kenney's artistry - a one-of-a-kind program of works by Piazzolla, Schnittke, Britten, Sibelius, and more. From the spiky to the sublime to the rhythms of nuevo tango, Kenney brings his signature tone, virtuosity, and insightful interpretations. A thrilling modern program from the remarkable violinist and rising star pianist.

Program

Inti Figgis-Vizueta earthmaker

Astor Piazzolla Le Grand Tango (arr. S. Gubaidulina)

Jean Sibelius Five Pieces for Violin and Piano, Op. 81

Michi Wiancko The Wild Yes (world premiere; 92NY co-commission)

Alfred Schnittke Violin Sonata No. 1

Benjamin Britten Suite for Violin and Piano, Op. 6