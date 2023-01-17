Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Inventive New Comic Adaptation Of Dickens' ClassicÂ DAVID COPPERFIELD Opening At Riverside Studios, 7 - 26 February

The play is an inventive, funny and heart-warming production of Charles Dicken's semi-autobiographical novel.

Jan. 17, 2023 Â 

An inventive, funny and heart-warming production of Charles Dicken's semi-autobiographical novel, David Copperfield will play at the Riverside Studios from 7 - 26 February, with a press night on 9 February. Tickets are now on sale here.

Transforming the Riverside stage into a Victorian Music Hall, this new adaptation by Simon Reade (Journey's End - Lionsgate Films, Pride & Prejudice - Regent's Park) sees three supremely talented (and energetic!) actors playing over thirty parts from Betsey Trotwood to the Micawbers to Uriah Heep, complete with jolly songs and a dazzling musician.

Directed by Emily Raymond and with Tom Knowles as Musical Director, David Copperfield will star Christopher Buckley (David Copperfield - Frinton Summer Theatre, Stig of the Dump - Chiswick Playhouse), as 'David Copperfield', with Katy Owen (Wuthering Heights, Rebecca, Wise Children - all for Kneehigh and WiseChildren) and James Peake (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice - Union Theatre, She Stoops to Conquer - Theatre Royal Bath, Best Dame Award at the Great British Pantomime Awards 2020) playing a total of more than thirty roles between them.

Producer Clive Brill said, "Charles Dickens had a love affair with the theatre. An occasional dramatist and amateur actor, his novels were influenced by, and in turn influenced, the Victorian theatre of his day. As a child, he delighted in staging entertainments in his model theatre, complete with extravagant sound effects. As an adult, he adored the shows in regional playhouses as much as the grand performances in London.

After an incredibly well received first staging last summer at Frinton Summer Theatre, we're so excited to be bringing it to Riverside Studios for its London debut. Whether you're a Dickens novice or afficionado, we think this show is for you - book today, for procrastination is the thief of time! "




The Greenwich Village Orchestra Presents Mark S. Doss in ARIAS AND SPIRITUALS
The Greenwich Village Orchestra Presents Mark S. Doss in ARIAS AND SPIRITUALS
The Greenwich Village Orchestra (GVO) presents Arias and Spirituals, led by Music Director Barbara Yahr and Associate Conductor Eric Mahl, on Sunday February 5, 2023 at 3:00p at All Saints Church, featuring Grammy Award-winning operatic bass-baritone Mark S. Doss, who makes his Lincoln Center debut in April in a concert celebrating the legacy of Paul Robeson.
'Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive' Wins at Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases
'Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive' Wins at Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases
Musicus Society's 'Jockey Club Musicus Heritage Alive' project, funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, won the Star of Outstanding Award at the 2022 Global Awards for World Heritage Education Innovative Cases in an international sharing forum online.
Beo String Quartet to Perform at The Morgan Library And Museum This Month
Beo String Quartet to Perform at The Morgan Library And Museum This Month
The adventurous Beo String Quartet, noted for its sterling sound and experimental as well as classical performances, will be presented by the prestigious Morgan Library and Museum on Tuesday evening, January 31st, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the J.Pierpont Library.
Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform Solo Organ Recital At Bach Festival Society Of Winter Park
Organist Paul Jacobs To Perform Solo Organ Recital At Bach Festival Society Of Winter Park
Grammy-award winning American organist Paul Jacobs will give a solo organ recital at 7:30 PM EST on Friday, February 3, 2023, in the Knowles Memorial Chapel at Winter Park, Florida.

