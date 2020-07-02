International Contemporary Ensemble and Bespoken Present Four Part Series, PATHWAYS: ART & TECHNOLOGY

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The International Contemporary Ensemble, and bespoken, a mentorship program for self-identifying female, non-binary, and trans women artists in classical, contemporary, and jazz music, co-present Pathways: Art & Technology, a free, four-part series of panels and workshops focusing on the intersection of technology and art.

Each session features speakers discussing their artistry and practice across four disciplines - moving image, audio engineering, live-sound, and video - and how their work intersects within each area. The series intends to serve as platform for empowerment, breaking down the barriers to using technology in an artist's practice, especially for women and gender non-conforming artists. After hearing from each artist about their artistic journey, the panel will split into two topic-specific breakout rooms - sound and video - where attendees are encouraged to bring questions related to their own projects.

The first session on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 featured a panel of filmmaker Merve Kayan, New Renaissance Artist Elizabeth A. Baker, and DJ and artist Dion McKenzie aka TYGAPAW.

Pathways: Art & Technology, Part II on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00pm ET features a panel to include interdisciplinary digital artist Bang Geul Han; producer and engineer Lily Wen; music producer, recording/mixing/live sound engineer, and sound artist Irazema Vera; and music producer and video ethnographer Adele Fournet.

On Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00pm ET, Pathways: Art & Technology, Part III includes a panel of live coder and multimedia artist Melody Loveless; percussionist, drummer, composer, and sound artist Clara Warnaar; filmmaker Simone Barros; and film editor and director Sewra G. Kidane.

The final panel on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00pm ET, Pathways: Art & Technology, Part IV, features video and performance artist Monica Duncan; intermedia artist and sound engineer Senem Pirler; and multidisciplinary artist Yulan Grant.

Pathways: Art & Technology Program Information

Moderated by Bridgid Bergin, Gina Izzo, & Eunbi Kim (bespoken & the International Contemporary Ensemble)

Pathways: Art & Technology, Part I

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2:00pm ET

Tickets: Free

More Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/pathways-art-technology-part-i-tickets-110430115448

Pathways: Art & Technology, Part II

Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00pm ET

Tickets: Free

More Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/pathways-art-technology-part-ii-tickets-110707573332

Panel: Bang Geul Han, Interdisciplinary Digital Artist; Lily Wen, Producer, Engineer; Irazema Vera, Music Producer, Recording/Mixing/Live Sound Engineer, Sound Artist; Adele Fournet, Music Producer, Video Ethnographer

Pathways: Art & Technology, Part III

Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 2:00pm ET

Tickets: Free

More Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/pathways-art-technology-part-iii-tickets-110708947442

Panel: Melody Loveless, Live Coder and Multimedia Artist; Clara Warnaar, Percussionist, Drummer, Composer, and Sound Artist; Simone Barros, Filmmaker; Sewra G. Kidane, Film Editor and Director

Pathways: Art & Technology, Part IV

Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00pm ET

Tickets: Free

More Information: www.eventbrite.com/e/pathways-art-technology-part-iv-tickets-110709581338

Panel: Monica Duncan, Video and Performance Artist; Senem Pirler, Intermedia Artist and Sound Engineer; Yulan Grant, Multidisciplinary Artist

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You