InterHarmony Opens First Ever Online Music Conservatory

The time has arrived for InterHarmony to open the first ever classical music conservatory online, the InterHarmony International School of Music, offering students an exciting journey of learning classical music from virtual to actual!



At this almost surreal time, when the "sounds of music" are fading in an air of uncertainties, the appearance of InterHarmony International School of Music will bring hope to many people who want to learn classical music and have a will to reach their goals no matter what and without the trouble of travel.

IISM is created by cellist and founder of InterHarmony International Music Festival, Misha Quint. This vibrant program offers students of all ages and levels to receive the most balanced and intensive musical education virtually with world-renowned professors, who teach at prestigious universities around the world, are members of acclaimed orchestras, soloists, and chamber musicians. Students from any city or country could have this rare opportunity to study with a desirable teacher worldwide virtually through video conferencing in private lessons and group classes, offering students global exposure to instruction not always available in their local area. Students can submit applications online at www.interharmonymusicschool.com until June 23 for the Fall Semester beginning in September. More information can be found at www.interharmonymusicschool.com, calling 561.288.0046, or emailing info@interharmonymusicschool.com.

IISM provides an intensive musical experience each week without students or parents needing to leave the comfort and safety of their home. With many physical precollege and continuing education programs in an active society, students and parents take hours out of their week commuting to extracurricular activities, need to stay on location for several hours, before commuting back home again. InterHarmony International School of Music allows parents and participants a break from getting in the car or on a train one more time, and provides comparable if not better musical instruction for students.

IIMS's programs, much better priced than the tuitions of leading US music precolleges and continuing education programs, includes all necessary subjects of studies to become a skilled, real performer, healthy and technically developed without unnecessary subjects. IISM offers classes of solfege, music theory, philosophy, music history among others, carefully sorted by levels of knowledge and ages of students with smaller class-sizes to increase learning comprehension.

But where does the actual part come in? Participants of IISM will be automatically accepted into the already well-known summer European festivals of their sister organization, InterHarmony International Music Festival with a discount. That way virtual students will have the opportunity to meet professors in person, where those who studied virtually will study actually. Students of IISM can gain access to masterclasses and workshops provided by the IISM faculty and may submit applications for the InterHarmony Competition (for which the prize is to perform in a winner's concert at Carnegie Hall) at a discounted rate.

The study of music is a high artistic pursuit, whether participants envision their studies leading to a future musical career, a hobby, or to become a future audience member. Even if they do not want to become a seasoned professional performer, everyone deserves the experience of studying music seriously and intensively.

"If you're young, it doesn't mean you're not advanced. If you've never played, it doesn't mean you cannot play. If you're a beginner, it doesn't mean you cannot become a star."

~ Misha Quint, Cellist and Music Director of InterHarmony School of Music

