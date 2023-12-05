ISAAC ET NORA Are Coming to New York in April

The performance is on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 7:30PM.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December Photo 1 The Ballet Arts And Adelphi Orchestra to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December
Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center Photo 2 Review: SIR BRYN TERFEL at Kennedy Center
Houston Chamber Choir to Present Screening of Bradley Cooper's MAESTRO, With Special Guest Photo 3 Houston Chamber Choir to Present Screening of Bradley Cooper's MAESTRO, With Special Guest Jamie Bernstein
New York City Ballet and Musicians Union Reach Contract Deal Photo 4 New York City Ballet and Musicians Union Reach Contract Deal

ISAAC ET NORA Are Coming to New York in April

French siblings Isaac et Nora will bring their classical Latin American song interpretations to Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30PM.

Tickets are $25, $45, and $65 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.eventbrite.com starting on Wednesday, December 6 at 10:00AM ET.

Isaac and Nora, aged 15 and 12 respectively, and their father Nicolas, are a global viral phenomenon. From their living room, the two have captivated audiences worldwide with their sweet renditions of Latin America's most iconic songs. What started as a family game and a musical educational method taught by their parents has turned into a global success. Today, their videos organically accumulate tens of millions of views, and on social media, they have millions of followers from around the world.

The pair have taken their show to more than a dozen countries, filling large theaters in cities such as Bogotá, Mexico City, Santiago de Chile, Lima, Medellín, among others. They have collaborated in the studio and live with artists such as Natalia Lafourcade, Monsieur Periné, Silvana Estrada, Rozalén, Daniel Me Estás Matando, Manuel García, Valeria Castro, and Lila Downs. Among their fans are figures like Omara Portuondo, Alejandro Sanz, Manu Chao, or Mon Laferte.

In June 2021, they released their first album, which consists of versions of Latin American classics (“Veinte Años,” “Cuarto de Tula”). In 2022, they filmed a documentary narrating their first contact with the American continent. In 2023, they released their first album of original songs, "Première Chansons," along with a series of collaborations. These works have had a significant impact on the press in many Latin American countries, appearing in media outlets such as NPR, Billboard, or Rolling Stone. During 2023 and 2024, they embark on a world tour that takes them through America, Europe, and Oceania.




RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
Seong-Jin Cho & Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center to Perform at Soka Performing Photo
Seong-Jin Cho & Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center to Perform at Soka Performing Arts Center in December

Seong-Jin Cho and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will captivate audiences with their enchanting performance at Soka Performing Arts Center this December. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the musical genius of these renowned artists. Book your tickets now!

2
The Music School Of Delaware Names Stephen Beaudoin, MBA, As New President & CEO Photo
The Music School Of Delaware Names Stephen Beaudoin, MBA, As New President & CEO

After a national search, The Music School of Delaware has named Stephen Beaudoin – an accomplished leader working at the intersection of music, education, business, and social impact – as the organization's new President & CEO. Beaudoin begins with the Music School on February 5, 2024. 

3
Musical Explorers Family Concerts To Return To Carnegie Hall in January Photo
Musical Explorers Family Concerts To Return To Carnegie Hall in January

Musical Explorers Family Concerts return to Carnegie Hall on Saturday, January 13. Vibrant performances showcase Mele Hawai'i, Iraqi Folk, and Dominican Roots musical traditions.

4
Pythia Trio Presents THE THREE LEARS At Technopolis 20 Photo
Pythia Trio Presents THE THREE LEARS At Technopolis 20

'The Three Lears - Pythia Trio' explores the themes of power, truth, and family dynamics through the story of King Lear's daughters. This contemporary concert by Myrto Akrivou, Iro Menegou, and Thalia Papadopoulou combines piano and theatrical elements to create a unique musical experience. Catch the performance at Technopolis 20 on December 1, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
Daniil Trifonov in Classical Music Daniil Trifonov
Carnegie Hall (12/12-12/12)
NYO-USA All-Stars in Classical Music NYO-USA All-Stars
Carnegie Hall (3/14-3/14)
Max Raabe & Palast Orchester in Classical Music Max Raabe & Palast Orchester
Carnegie Hall (3/21-3/21)
The Hot Sardines in Classical Music The Hot Sardines
Carnegie Hall (4/19-4/19)
Alarm Will Sound in Classical Music Alarm Will Sound
Carnegie Hall (3/26-3/26)
Ute Lemper in Classical Music Ute Lemper
Carnegie Hall (2/09-2/09)
The Tallis Scholars in Classical Music The Tallis Scholars
Carnegie Hall (4/08-4/08)
Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra in Classical Music Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra
Carnegie Hall (3/09-3/09)
Apollon Musagète Quartet in Classical Music Apollon Musagète Quartet
Carnegie Hall (2/07-2/07)
Twelfth Night in Classical Music Twelfth Night
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  