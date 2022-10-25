Honens Announces Finalists For 2022 Competition

The three Finalists for the top prize at the 2022 Honens International Piano Competition were announced just after midnight in Calgary, following five intense days of Semifinals. Rachel Breen (United States / age 26), Sasha Kasman Laude (United States / age 27), and Illia Ovcharenko (Ukraine / age 21), will vie for the title of 2022 Honens Prize Laureate and a prize package that is among the world's largest-$100,000 (CAD) and an Artistic Development Program valued at a half-million dollars.

"The Jury had a difficult, if not nearly impossible, task before them that they completed with great thoughtfulness, expertise, and consideration," says Jon Kimura Parker, Honens' Artistic Director. "We are beyond thrilled with this evening's Finalist announcement and look forward to naming Honens' next Prize Laureate."

The members of the 2022 Honens International Piano Competition Second Jury are Michel Béroff (France), Earl Blackburn (United States), Katherine Chi (Canada / United States), Imogen Cooper (United Kingdom), Stewart Goodyear (Canada), Ick-Choo Moon (Korea), and Orli Shaham (Israel / United States).

The final rounds of the 2022 Competition take place on Thursday, October 27 and Friday, October 28. On the first night of Finals, the three finalists each perform a chamber music recital that includes a Mozart concerto with The Viano String Quartet + Sam Loeck (bass) and a selection of Schubert lieder with mezzo-soprano Krisztina Szabó. On the second night of Finals, each finalist performs a concerto (composed after 1791) with Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and guest conductor Jeffrey Kahane. Both final rounds will stream live at honens.com/livestream-2022 beginning at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). For further details and ticketing information, please visit honens.com.

About Honens

The Honens International Piano Competition takes place every three years and is considered one of the world's most prestigious events of its kind. Honens prepares its Laureates for the rigours and realities of professional careers in music and creates opportunities for growth and exposure. The annual Honens Festival is one of Canada's premier classical music events, intended to share Mrs. Honens' love of world renowned music with Albertans every year.

Esther Honens created a legacy of musical excellence to be enjoyed for generations. In 1991, knowing she was near the end of her life, Mrs. Honens gave $5 million to endow an international piano competition in her hometown of Calgary, Canada. Her generosity, vision, and love of music continue to touch the lives of Calgarians, Canadians, musicians, and music-lovers around the world.

Honens Legacy Partners support the ongoing growth and development of Esther Honens' vision by securing the organization's future. The Legacy Partners Endowment Fund enables Honens to provide wide-reaching programming through its annual festival and other enriching community education and outreach initiatives. The 2022 Honens International Piano Competition is supported by Steinway & Sons / Steinway Piano Gallery Calgary, RBC Emerging Artists Project, the Azrieli Foundation, and IDAGIO. Other partners include Masters Gallery Ltd., Taylor Centre for the Performing Arts at Mount Royal University, Arts Commons, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, ARTHUR / HUNTER, 8VA Music Consultancy, Viewpoint Foundation, Moffatt Piano Service, Hyatt Regency, Alt Hotels by Le Germain, Calgary Herald, Deluxe Design Group, Pattison Outdoor Advertising. Honens also thanks Gather Catering, Philip Chong Flower Bar, United Active Living, Ferrier Chartiable Trust, RPM Piano Movers, Hip Image; and industry partners Calgary Downtown Association, Calgary Hotel Association, Travel Alberta and Tourism Calgary. Public and Foundation Partners include Calgary Arts Development / City of Calgary, Calgary Foundation, Alberta Foundation for the Arts / Government of Alberta, Rozsa Foundation, Alberta Lottery Fund, and Department of Canadian Heritage.

The Complete Artist is:

• a thoughtful interpreter, a consummate collaborator, an awe-inspiring virtuoso, a communicator, a risk-taking explorer.

• a pianist who expresses and interprets ideas from a wide cultural context and keen imagination through performances and programming choices that are informed and seasoned by a fascination for life outside the practice studio.

• an emerging artist whose distinctive voice, versatility, and ease clearly demonstrate the level of preparedness and mastery necessary to embark upon a professional career.

The Complete Artist's interpretations are founded upon the intellectual and emotional understanding of musical text and the ability to synthesize and express such understanding so as to challenge and stir the listener on multiple levels. This creative awareness stems not only from knowledge of a particular composition itself but from a wider knowledge of related music, of musical literature as a whole, and of the arts in general. If the resulting interpretation appears unusual and unconventional, it appears so freshly and naturally. Artists taking part in the Honens International Piano Competition must also express-through stage deportment, program design, and interviews with arts journalists-a sensitivity to contemporary culture and a willingness and finesse to communicate effectively with audiences regardless of age, location, background, or degree of musical sophistication.

Cash Awards

Honens Prize Laureate (one): $100,000 CAD

Finalists: Raeburn Prizes (two)*: $10,000 CAD each

Semifinalists (seven)*: $2,500 CAD each

Best Performance of Commissioned Work*: $2,500 CAD

Best Performance of a Beethoven Violin Sonata*: $2,500 CAD

Audience Award*: $2,500 CAD

* Judith Kilbourne generously provides support for these awards.