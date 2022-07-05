Hoff-Barthelson Music School to Host Virtual Chamber Music Program Open House This Month

Join Hoff-Barthelson Music School Chamber Music Director Donna Elaine, Piano Ensembles Coordinator Dr. Tomoko Uchino, Adult Chamber Music Coordinator Rie Matsumoto, Dean Christopher Kenniff and Executive Director Ken Cole for a lively introduction to the School's Chamber Music Program and tips on how to prepare to audition on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8:00 pm.

Hoff-Barthelson's Chamber Music Program offers small ensemble experience to intermediate and advanced instrumentalists and pianists in its K-12 and Adult Divisions. The program is open to students whether studying privately at HBMS or elsewhere who will maintain the highest standard of dedication, commitment, and attendance.

This event is open to the public free of charge. To RSVP and receive the Zoom link or for additional information visit www.hbms.org, call 914-723-1169 or email hb@hbms.org.

Auditions for the 2022-23 school year will be held on September 7 and 8 between the hours of 3:00 and 9:00 pm.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School



Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

Photo credit: Steven Schnur