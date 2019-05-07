Grammy-Winning Choir, The Crossing, Premieres Aniara: Fragments Of Time And Space

Grammy-winning new music choir, The Crossing, performs the world premiere of, Aniara: fragments of time and space, in five performances - Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. - at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Philadelphia.

Aniara: fragments of time and space is an epic collaboration developed by The Crossing, Klockriketeatern of Helsinki and American composer Robert Maggio over a period of three years, with artistic direction by Dan Henriksson and Donald Nally. The culmination of The Crossing's 2018-2019 season, Aniara is the ensemble's most ambitious theatrical project to date, featuring Beijing Opera-inspired choreography and dance by Antti Silvennoinen of Wusheng Company, costumes by Erika Turunen, scenic and lighting design by Joonas Tikkanen, and sound design by Paul Vasquez.

The last spaceship to leave a dying earth veers off course and heads into eternity; her passengers are left to face the emptiness within and without. Based on the iconic poem by Nobel Prize winner Harry Martinson, Aniara: fragments of time and space follows the physical and emotional voyage of this group, headed toward the constellation Lyra, forever. Like many of The Crossing's commissions, Aniara shines a light on issues humanity faces today, such as environmentalism, social order and its breakdown, and fanaticism. Sometimes cold and brutal, at other times touching, Aniara is a ruthlessly honest view of human nature that also brings art into the picture as a tragic character.

Klockriketeatern is a nomadic theater company led by artistic director Dan Henriksson that collaborates with new partners and artists from various countries, in different spaces, working in several languages, and continuing stories about contemporary vagabonds and trails outside the norms of societies. Established in 1991 in Helsinki, their name is drawn from Harry Martinson's Vägen till Klockrike (The Road).

Future performances of Aniara: fragments of time and space include The Crossing's European debut on July 3 and 4, 2019 at the The Haarlem Choral Biennale in The Netherlands and performances from September 17-21, 2019 at The Finnish National Opera in Helsinki.

Program Information

Aniara: fragments of time and space

Christ Church Neighborhood House

20 North American Street | Philadelphia, PA 19106

Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.

Performers and Production Team:

The Crossing

Klockriketeatern

Robert Maggio, composer

Matti Raita, actor

Carl Alm, actor

Dan Henriksson and Donald Nally, artistic directors

Antti Silvennoinen, choreographer/dancer

Erika Turunen, costumes

Joonas Tikkanen, scenic and lighting designer

Paul Vasquez, sound designer

Tickets: $35 General Admission, $25 Seniors, $20 Students at aniara.crossingchoir.org





