Grammy-Winning Choir, The Crossing, Premieres Aniara: Fragments Of Time And Space
Grammy-winning new music choir, The Crossing, performs the world premiere of, Aniara: fragments of time and space, in five performances - Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, June 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. - at Christ Church Neighborhood House in Philadelphia.
Aniara: fragments of time and space is an epic collaboration developed by The Crossing, Klockriketeatern of Helsinki and American composer Robert Maggio over a period of three years, with artistic direction by Dan Henriksson and Donald Nally. The culmination of The Crossing's 2018-2019 season, Aniara is the ensemble's most ambitious theatrical project to date, featuring Beijing Opera-inspired choreography and dance by Antti Silvennoinen of Wusheng Company, costumes by Erika Turunen, scenic and lighting design by Joonas Tikkanen, and sound design by Paul Vasquez.
The last spaceship to leave a dying earth veers off course and heads into eternity; her passengers are left to face the emptiness within and without. Based on the iconic poem by Nobel Prize winner Harry Martinson, Aniara: fragments of time and space follows the physical and emotional voyage of this group, headed toward the constellation Lyra, forever. Like many of The Crossing's commissions, Aniara shines a light on issues humanity faces today, such as environmentalism, social order and its breakdown, and fanaticism. Sometimes cold and brutal, at other times touching, Aniara is a ruthlessly honest view of human nature that also brings art into the picture as a tragic character.
Klockriketeatern is a nomadic theater company led by artistic director Dan Henriksson that collaborates with new partners and artists from various countries, in different spaces, working in several languages, and continuing stories about contemporary vagabonds and trails outside the norms of societies. Established in 1991 in Helsinki, their name is drawn from Harry Martinson's Vägen till Klockrike (The Road).
Future performances of Aniara: fragments of time and space include The Crossing's European debut on July 3 and 4, 2019 at the The Haarlem Choral Biennale in The Netherlands and performances from September 17-21, 2019 at The Finnish National Opera in Helsinki.
Program Information
Aniara: fragments of time and space
Christ Church Neighborhood House
20 North American Street | Philadelphia, PA 19106
Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, June 21, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.
Performers and Production Team:
The Crossing
Klockriketeatern
Robert Maggio, composer
Matti Raita, actor
Carl Alm, actor
Dan Henriksson and Donald Nally, artistic directors
Antti Silvennoinen, choreographer/dancer
Erika Turunen, costumes
Joonas Tikkanen, scenic and lighting designer
Paul Vasquez, sound designer
Tickets: $35 General Admission, $25 Seniors, $20 Students at aniara.crossingchoir.org