Dreamstage + Audible Present Yo-Yo Ma In Recital May 1

DREAMSTAGE + AUDIBLE will present Yo-Yo Ma live in recital on the industry's only HD audio/video livestream concert platform, Saturday, May 1 at 2pm EST/11am PST. In celebration of the 50 years since his Carnegie Hall debut, Ma will revisit several firsts from a remarkable decades-long artistic career, that has earned him critical and commercial acclaim. Advance tickets are available here and press passes are available upon request.

"It's been almost exactly 50 years since I played my debut recital in Carnegie Hall on May 6, 1971," says Ma, "and I've been thinking a lot about other 'firsts': the first pieces I studied with Leonard Rose as a young student (which include the Francoeur Sonata), the first piece I ever performed in public (the Prélude of Bach's second cello suite), and my first foray into recording music from the violin repertoire (Paganini and Kreisler). Join me as I revisit a few of these first experiments."

"Presenting Yo-Yo Ma on DREAMSTAGE marks a milestone for our young company," remarked DREAMSTAGE co-founder Jan Vogler. "DREAMSTAGE was founded to bring wonderful music in great quality to worldwide audiences. With a global star like Yo-Yo Ma, music lovers from all over the world will come together for a very special moment in time. We are proud to celebrate this concert in collaboration with Audible."

Audiences can retrace many of Ma's firsts in his newly-released Audible Original Beginner's Mind, in which Ma reflects on some of his most formative life experiences through stories and music that inspire listeners to embrace culture's role in imagining and building a better world. Ma touches on themes that are resonant and relevant to this moment, such as the virtues of an open mind, empathy, and collaboration across borders.

Part of Audible's "Words + Music'' initiative, Beginner's Mind pairs Ma's words with new musical recordings, ranging from the solo Bach for which he has become world-renowned to compositions from Argentina, Brazil, China, Lebanon, and Turkey. The new recordings are exclusive to Yo-Yo Ma: Beginner's Mind, will not appear on any other release, and is currently available for free to all U.S. listeners here.

Bringing together Yo-Yo Ma's longtime devoted fans from across the globe, and new discoverers of Ma's incredible talents through Audible, on the purest sounding and visually vibrant livestream platform, DREAMSTAGE, is an incredible opportunity for us all to rejoice in the music and the message Ma shares with the world.