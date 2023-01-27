Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Daniele Rustioni Makes His Carnegie Hall Debut Leading The Met Orchestra Next Month

Performances begin on March 12 and continue through April 1, the day of the Live in HD transmission.

Jan. 27, 2023  
Daniele Rustioni Makes His Carnegie Hall Debut Leading The Met Orchestra Next Month

Daniele Rustioni, 39, makes his Carnegie Hall debut leading The Met Orchestra on February 11, 2023 in one of its coveted Carnegie Hall concerts. Recipient of the "Conductor of the Year" award at the 2022 International Opera Awards, Rustioni leads a program of Bartok's Concerto for Orchestra, Mussorgsky's Songs and Dances of Death (orch. Shostakovich) with Bass-Baritone Ryan Speedo Green, and the 1919 version of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite.

Rustioni returns to the Met Opera in March 2023 for Robert Carsen's acclaimed production of Falstaff, He is joined by a stellar cast which includes Baritone Michael Volle as Falstaff, soprano Ailyn Pérez as Alice Ford, soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano as Meg Page, and mezzo-soprano Marie-Nicole Lemieux as Mistress Quickly. Performances begin on March 12 and continue through April 1, the day of the Live in HD transmission. Falstaff received its premiere at La Scala 130 years ago.

In April and May 2023, Rustioni heads to the Bavarian State Opera for two Verdi operas, a new production of Aida directed by Damiano Michieletto and a revival of Nabucco.

Rustioni is Music Director of the Opéra National de Lyon, Principal Guest Conductor of the Munich Opera, and Music Director of the Ulster Orchestra.

Daniele Rustioni is one of the most compelling conductors of both opera and symphonic works of his generation. In November 2022, Rustioni was recognized as "Conductor of the Year" at the 2022 International Opera Awards.

Rustioni is Music Director of Opéra National de Lyon, Music Director of the Ulster Orchestra in the United Kingdom, and Principal Guest Conductor of the Bavarian State Opera. He is also Conductor Emeritus of the Orchestra della Toscana, where he served as Music Director from 2014 to 2020.

Rustioni is in-demand worldwide by leading orchestras. In January 2022 he made a critically acclaimed debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra, having already conducted all major Italian symphony orchestras, including the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia Orchestra and the Filarmonica della Scala and international orchestras such as the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, the Hallé Orchestra and the Danish National Symphony Orchestra. He makes his Carnegie Hall debut conducting the MET Orchestra in February 2023.

Despite the pandemic, Daniele Rustioni was able to develop a significant relationship with the Ulster Orchestra, including a tour of the EU tour in May 2022 and a celebrated performance at the BBC PROMS in August 2022. Future plans during his tenure call for recording on Chandos label and additional touring.

As Music Director of the Opéra National de Lyon, Daniele Rustioni conducts two new productions each season in addition to symphonic programs and regular appearances at the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées in Paris and the Aix-en-Provence Festival, where he has presented staged operas and operas in concert.

Maestro Rustioni has been engaged by all major international opera houses including La Scala, the Opernhaus Zürich, the Opéra Bastille in Paris and the Royal Opera House Covent Garden in London. His return to the Met Opera in March and April 2023 with Falstaff will mark his fourth production since his debut in April 2017.

Maestro Rustioni has made regular appearances in Japan since his debut conducting Madama Butterfly at the Nikkikai Opera in 2014, including performances with the Kyushu Symphony Orchestra and the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra. In May 2018, he returned to Japan for concerts with the Osaka Philharmonic and the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.

Daniele Rustioni's extensive and varied discography includes Bellini's Adelson e Salvini for Opera Rara with the BBC Symphony Orchestra and Wolf-Ferrari's Violin Concerto on Deutsche Grammophon with Francesca Dego and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra. For Sony Classical he has recorded works by Federico Ghedini, Goffredo Petrassi and Alfredo Casella with the Orchestra della Toscana. The highly successful production of The Golden Cockerel with the Opéra National de Lyon staged by Barrie Kosky was released on DVD by the Naxos label in 2022.




11th Edition Of The Montreal/New Musics International Festival To Feature New Mu Photo
11th Edition Of The Montreal/New Musics International Festival To Feature New Music From Here And Abroad
The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) resents the complete program of the Montreal/New Musics international festival (MNM). This 11th edition will take place from February 23 to March 5, 2023, with the theme “Music and Spirituality”.
Sarasota Orchestra Receives $65,000 Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Receives $65,000 Grant From Community Foundation Of Sarasota County
Sarasota Orchestra has received a $65,000 Strategic Partnership Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, which comes from the Martha Leiter and Nancy Streetman Fund II.
The Lafayette String Quartet to Premiere And Tour Vivian Fungs String Quartet No. 5 Spiral Photo
The Lafayette String Quartet to Premiere And Tour Vivian Fung's String Quartet No. 5 'Spiraling'
On Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 7:45pm, the Lafayette String Quartet will perform the world premiere of Vivian Fung's fiery String Quartet No. 5 'Spiraling' at the Philip T. Young Recital Hall at the University of Victoria.
PROTESTRA to Present TAKE A STAND: A CONCERT FOR MENTAL HEALTH in February Photo
PROTESTRA to Present TAKE A STAND: A CONCERT FOR MENTAL HEALTH in February
In order to highlight the mental health issues affecting society and specifically the music community, PROTESTRA will hold “Take a Stand: A Concert for Mental Health” on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Manhattan School of Music's Ades Performance Space.

More Hot Stories For You


Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center Presents MORTON FELDMAN: TRIADIC MEMORIES AND PIANO & STRING QUARTET Next MonthBlack Mountain College Museum and Arts Center Presents MORTON FELDMAN: TRIADIC MEMORIES AND PIANO & STRING QUARTET Next Month
January 24, 2023

Amy Williams performs Morton Feldman's Triadic Memories and JACK Quartet performs Morton Feldman's Piano & String Quartet featuring Amy Williams. Learn more about both performances here!
PROTESTRA to Present TAKE A STAND: A CONCERT FOR MENTAL HEALTH in FebruaryPROTESTRA to Present TAKE A STAND: A CONCERT FOR MENTAL HEALTH in February
January 22, 2023

In order to highlight the mental health issues affecting society and specifically the music community, PROTESTRA will hold “Take a Stand: A Concert for Mental Health” on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Manhattan School of Music's Ades Performance Space.
NEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron's First Solo Piano Record In Over 40 Years, THE SOURCE, Is Out NowNEA Jazz Master Kenny Barron's First Solo Piano Record In Over 40 Years, THE SOURCE, Is Out Now
January 20, 2023

Currently, Lopez’s menu will include French Onion Soup, Burrata, Potato Gnocchi, Pan Seared Duck Breast, Butter Basted Scallops, Crispy Short Rib,
American Composers Orchestra Selects Nine Composers For Two June 2023 NYC EarShot Readings and is Awarded Sphinx Venture Fund GrantAmerican Composers Orchestra Selects Nine Composers For Two June 2023 NYC EarShot Readings and is Awarded Sphinx Venture Fund Grant
January 20, 2023

 American Composers Orchestra (ACO) continues its commitment to the creation and development of new orchestra music, and to the next generation of composers, through its spring 2023 EarShot Readings program.
Tribeca New Music Presents POLITICS AND PREMIERES, February 19Tribeca New Music Presents POLITICS AND PREMIERES, February 19
January 19, 2023

Tribeca New Music presents POLITICS and PREMIERES featuring six new works, including the world premiere of LOSER: The Wit and Wisdom of Donald J. Trump 45th President of the United States of America, a five-part musical portrait written for five instruments and voice by composer Arthur Gottschalk, and sung by baritone Timothy Jones.
share