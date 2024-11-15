Dallas Bach Society to Continue Masterworks Series With 1741 Version Of Messiah & Messiah Sing-Along

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Praised for over forty years for its distinguished performances of Baroque and Classical Music dedicated to historical authenticity, The Dallas Bach Society presents the 1741 original version of Handel's Messiah in its next Masterworks Series concert on December 16, 2024, 7 pm, at Dallas's Meyerson Symphony Center.

The performance, which coincides with the premiere recording of the 1741 version on the distinguished UK label Onyx Classics (HWV 56), will feature the Dallas Bach Choir, Orchestra and a lineup of exceptional soloists: Kara McBain, Soprano, Dianna Grabowski, Alto, Dann Coakwell, Tenor, and David Grogan, Bass.

The next day, on December 17, 2024 at 7:30 pm, the ensemble will bring back its signature Messiah Sing-Along at Zion Lutheran Church (6121 E Lovers Ln, Dallas, TX 75214.) The audience will be joined by the members of the Dallas Bach Choir, the Orchestra, and soloists for a traditional version of Messiah.

For the December 16 performance, tickets from $25 to $100 are available for purchase on Ticket DFW. For the Messiah Sing-Along on December 17, general admission of $25 is available on Ticket DFW. Please visit the Dallas Bach Society's website for further information.

The Onyx Classics release of Messiah is a new edition created by noted musicologist Malcolm Bruno, based on the original 1741 score and is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. To learn more about the recording or to purchase a copy, please visit Onyx Classics' website.

Since its founding in 1982 by beloved organist Paul Riedo, the Dallas Bach Society has increasingly been recognized as one of the country's premier ensembles performing on original instruments. Under the direction of Artistic Director James Richman since 1995, the Society unites the finest singers and instrumentalists from the Dallas - Fort Worth Metroplex, from further afield in the United States and from abroad, in lively and historically informed performances of Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Purcell, Monteverdi, Couperin, and Schütz, as well as Mozart.

Haydn, and early Beethoven. Every season the Dallas Bach Society presents a full program of Baroque and Classic music, showcasing little-known repertoire of the 17th and 18th centuries along with audience favorites including Handel's Messiah (in both the early and Mozart versions), Bach's Passions, cantatas, and Brandenburg Concerti, Vivaldi's Four Seasons, as well as Baroque opera and opera-ballet with the New York Baroque Dance Company. In recent seasons, important performances have included Bach's Matthäus-Passion with the Children's Chorus of Greater Dallas; a music and dance presentation of the life of the black French composer Joseph Boulogne with Contemporary Ballet Dallas and the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing Arts funded by an important New Works grant from TACA; the modern staged premiere of Rameau's Zéphyre with the New York Baroque Dance Company; and important recitals by Dutch recorder soloist Paul Leenhouts, tenor Dann Coakwell, countertenor Drew Minter, and gambist Brent Wissick, as well as French cantatas with Ann Monoyios and Bernard Deletré of the Paris Opera. Educational outreach features the new Baroque Break-out program in collaboration with Wilmer-Hutchins High School and other local high schools, funded by Dallas Arts and Culture.

