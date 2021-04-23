Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Da Capo Chamber Players Presents 'Musical Offerings For Human Rights'

Tickets are free for each of the three virtual concerts.

Apr. 23, 2021  

The internationally heralded New York-based Da Capo Chamber Players will present Musical Offerings for Human Rights, three-concert virtual series through YouTube Premiere. The first event, Hearing the African-American Experience, will premiere on YouTube on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 7 pm EDT; followed by Asian Echoes, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 7 pm EDT; and Paean To Merging Cultures, Wednesday, June 22, 2021, 7 pm EDT. The three online concerts combine performances from the ensemble's archives with conversations between the ensemble and guest speakers.

The series is anchored by Da Capo Chamber Players' conviction that the more we understand cultural differences as captured in music, the more we honor and celebrate every individual's right to "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." The works performed will be by noted composers Luciano Berio, Wendell Logan, Chinary Ung, Chou Wen-chung, Valerie Coleman, and Kyle Gann.

Tickets are free for each of the three virtual concerts; the concerts will premiere on their YouTube channel. For more information please visit Da Capo Chamber Players' website.


