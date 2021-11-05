Conversations About Jazz Welcomes Legendary Entertainer Allan Harris Next Week

HHM Digital invites you to join in a live streaming session of Conversations about Jazz & Other Distractions hosted by former jazz radio host and founder of Notorious Jazz, Carl Anthony. On Thursday, November 11 at 7:30 pm (EST), Carl's special guest will be jazz vocalist, guitarist, composer, and legendary entertainer Allan Harris. This virtual event via Zoom is free for Hammonds House Museum members and $5 for non-members. Register today at hammondshouse.org.

Harlem-based vocalist, guitarist, bandleader, and composer Allan Harris is considered one of the most accomplished and extraordinary talents in jazz. "Harris is as an artist blessed with the warmth of Tony Bennett, the bite and rhythmic sense of Sinatra, and the sly elegance of Nat 'King' Cole" - Miami Herald. More modestly, Harris says, "I'm a storyteller through the genre of jazz."

Harris' artistry can be heard on his ten recordings as a leader; his critically acclaimed concerts from Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York, and Washington DC's Kennedy Center, to the 2012 London Olympics, and numerous concerts in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. His many awards include the New York Nightlife Award for Outstanding Jazz Vocalist - which he won three times - the Backstage Bistro Award for Ongoing Achievement in Jazz, and the DownBeat Critics Award as Rising Star Vocalist.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, his family moved to Pittsburgh, PA when Harris was in high school. After graduating, he traveled around the US searching for his career path. Deciding to focus on music, he moved to the Big Apple and founded his own record label, Love Productions Records in 1994. His recordings have spanned jazz, blues, soul, and the American songbook. They range from the straight ahead swinging, Setting the Standard, Love Came: The Songs of Strayhorn, a tribute to composer and arranger Billy Strayhorn; the live album Nat King Cole: Long Live the King; to the R&B-grooved Open Up Your Mind, Cross That River, a recorded version of his epic old west Black cowboy musical; and Convergence with Japanese pianist Takana Miyamoto. Most recently Harris released two albums as part of a jukebox series, Black Bar Jukebox and Nobody's Gonna Love You Better, to critical acclaim.

Harris' recordings are augmented by his many radio broadcasts including NPR's JazzSet with Dee Dee Bridgewater and the popular Piano Jazz Rising Stars series. He was featured in Michael Feinstein's More Than a Song and The Genius of Eddie Jefferson programs on Live from Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Hammonds House Museum is generously supported by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners through the Department of Fulton County Arts and Culture, the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, The Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, NPN: National Performance Network, AT&T and WarnerMedia.

Hammonds House Museum's mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The museum is the former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate arts patron. A 501(c)3 organization, the museum offers rotating exhibitions, artist talks, exhibition tours, arts education programs, family days, virtual programs, and other cultural events throughout the year. Located in a beautiful Victorian home in West End Atlanta, Hammonds House Museum is a cultural treasure and a unique venue. For more information, and to learn how you can support their mission and programming, or become a member, visit their website: hammondshouse.org.