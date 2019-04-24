Chris Pinnella To Debut Stunning New Concert In Support Of The Hope Center

The HOPE Center and HOPE Sheds Light are proud to present Nationally Acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) as he premieres a stunning new concert. Join Pinnella for an evening featuring powerhouse vocals, a 15 Piece Orchestra, and stunning original arrangements by Pinnella and Broadway composer / music director Justin Hornback (Hello Dolly, The Band's Visit, School of Rock & More).

Songs in the set will vary, with the high energy, jazz/funk inspired, 'Machine' to Led Zeppelin's 'Kashmir' & the Rolling Stones classic, 'No Expectations'. While others, like Pinnella's stripped down version of Springsteen's 'If I Should Fall Behind' begins a-cappella, in four part harmony and features each of his 3 supremely talented back-up singers in all their vocal glory. His arrangement of Billy Joel's 'And So It Goes' just utilizing string quartet and voice is hauntingly sublime and the singer's interpretation of the Leonard Cohen classic 'Hallelujah' brings the audience to their feet. Expect to hear songs by The Beatles, Elton John, Coldplay, & more in a way you've never heard before complete with a special guest vocalist and 25 member choir.

Ticketmaster writes, "Pinnella has been compared to vocal superstars Josh Groban and Michael Buble, but there is no doubt about the fact that Pinnella has a style that is completely his own. His strikingly rich baritone and stage charisma is unmatched." Grab your tickets for an unbelievable evening of music.

The HOPE Center and HOPE Sheds Light, two non-profits based in Ocean County, are joining forces to meet the critical needs of our most vulnerable neighbors. All proceeds will benefit those served through HOPE Sheds Light, whose mission is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction, and The HOPE Center, whose mission is to serve individuals and families in crisis providing for their basic human needs.

Call the Box Office at: 732.255.0500 or Go Online to www.grunincenter.org





