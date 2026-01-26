Sarasota Opera to Mark Centennial of Historic Opera House in April 2026

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

During Sarasota Opera's 2026 Winter Festival, the company celebrates 100 years of the Sarasota Opera House. The historic occasion will be marked with two days of celebratory events, including a Centennial Concert at the Opera House on Saturday, April 11, and a Community Open House on Sunday, April 12, as well as special documentary and book projects.

The events will commemorate a century of music, history, and community. On Sunday, April 12, Sarasota Opera will host a Centennial Community Open House that is free and open to the public. Visitors can learn more about the history of the building through talks and exhibits. The event will end with a screening of the documentary about the Sarasota Opera.

On Saturday, April 11 at 1:30 PM, Sarasota Opera will host a Centennial Concert at the Opera House that will pay tribute to the theater's 100 year history and feature the Sarasota Orchestra, West Coast Black Theatre Troupe, the Circus Arts Conservatory, and the Sarasota Ballet as well as performances by soloists of Sarasota Opera including soprano Virginia Mims, mezzo-soprano Lisa Chavez, tenor Rafael Dávila, and baritone Jake Stamatis. This special concert will be followed by cocktails and a gala dinner at Michael's On the Bay at Selby Gardens at 5 PM. Ticket packages for both the concert and dinner are available now at sarasotaopera.org/100-years. Single tickets for the concert go on sale February 2.

Also in April, a new documentary will air on PBS/WEDU that chronicles the landmark's remarkable evolution—from its origins as a 1920's vaudeville and movie palace to its status today as one of Florida's cultural treasures. The documentary will be accompanied by a forthcoming book on the Opera House's rich history, authored by renowned Sarasota historian Jeffery LaHurd. The community is invited to share photos, stories and memories of their time at the Opera House over the decades as part of a special social media initiative. Together, these projects will offer community members a vivid and engaging look at the people, performances, and preservation efforts that have shaped the Opera House over the last 100 years, honoring its legacy as a cornerstone of the region's artistic life.

“The Sarasota Opera House is far more than the home of Sarasota Opera—it is a cultural anchor for our entire community. For a century, this historic theater has welcomed opera, orchestra, ballet, film, and countless artistic endeavors that have shaped Sarasota's identity as a world‑class arts destination,” says Sarasota Opera General Director Richard Russell. “Its stage has nurtured generations of performers, inspired audiences, and contributed immeasurably to the vitality of our downtown. As we celebrate its 100th anniversary, we are not only honoring its storied past but also reaffirming our commitment to preserving and advancing this remarkable space for the next century of creativity and community.”

For comprehensive information about the Sarasota Opera House and Centennial Celebrations, please visit www.sarasotaopera.org/Centennial.