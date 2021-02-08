Choral Artists Presents YOU'LL NEVER WALK ALONE, LOVE IS IN THE AIR and More

Choral Artists of Sarasota's 42nd season, entitled "Rise Up!" continues with "You'll Never Walk Alone," which features" uplifting songs from Broadway musicals. Through adversity, many characters of the Broadway musical "rise up" and successfully confront life challenges, inspiring and ennobling us by their courage. This uplifting Broadway revue features selections from Les Misérables, Carousel, A Chorus Line, Sound of Music, Man of La Mancha, and Sweet Charity-characters that inspire us through their perseverance. Guest soloist for this performance is renowned Broadway star Ann Morrison. Originally designed to be part of the Garden Music Series presented by Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, the live performance for patrons has been re-imagined as a virtual experience. With the Choral Artists Chamber Chorus; Michael Stewart, piano; and Joseph Holt, piano and conductor. Filmed onsite at Selby Gardens, this virtual concert will be available on demand March 11-April 9; tickets are $15. The "Concert Insight" for this concert is live-streamed Thursday, February 18, at 10 a.m. and available on demand through March 19. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org or call 941-387-4900.

The second concert in March is "Love in the Air." For this, Choral Artists of Sarasota teams up with dancemaker Elizabeth Bergmann to present a newly choreographed work to the music of "Liebeslieder Walzer" by Johannes Brahms. With a stellar vocal quartet and piano four-hand accompaniment, this charming and endearing work springs to life. The charm continues with Brahms' sequel, "Neue Liebeslieder."

Performance recorded at the Historic Asolo Theatre with participating singers Nicole Smith and Michaela Ristaino, sopranos; Amy Jo Connours and Hannah Boyd, altos; Mark Lubas and Baron Garriot, tenors; Charlie Miller and John Whittlesey, bass; and Michael Stewart and Joseph Holt, piano four-hands. This virtual presentation premieres on Sunday, March 28, 4 p.m., and is available on demand through April 27. Tickets are $15-$30. The "Concert Insight" for this concert is live-streamed Thursday, March 18, at 10 a.m. and available on demand through April 16.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota's 2020-2021 season continues with:

American Fanfare: Rousing patriotic anthems and stirring inspirational choral works celebrate another traditional Independence Day concert. Joining Choral Artists for the first time will be the Lakewood Ranch Wind Ensemble, performing Sousa marches and patriotic selections to complement the program. Musical fireworks abound in this annual salute to America! This live performance is Sunday, July 4, 4 p.m., at Sarasota Opera House. The online replay of this concert is Sunday, July 17, 4 p.m. - August 17. The "Concert Insight" for this concert is live-streamed Thursday, June 24, at 10 a.m. and available on demand through July 24.

The Choral Artists of Sarasota comprises 32 of the region's most notable professional singers. Eight young singers, ages 16 to 22, are also invited to join the group each year, as part of the organization's educational outreach. One of these gifted singers will be awarded the Barbara Diles Apprentice Scholarship, a funding program to support either private lessons or vocal training at an institution of higher learning. "Ensuring the future of choral music means investing in the next generation of music lovers," says Susan Burke, executive director of Choral Artists of Sarasota. "That means engaging young people, nurturing them and encouraging them to continue their studies."