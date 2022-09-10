Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chinese Pianist Cunmo Yin Makes New York Debut At Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall

Mr. Yin will make his New York debut in a program with works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Schubert.

Sep. 10, 2022  

On Thursday evening, October 20 at 7 PM, The American Friends of the Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition will present Chinese Pianist CUNMO YIN (pronounced tsuen-mo) at Carnegie Hall's intimate jewel-box Weill Recital Hall. Mr. Yin, the 2020-21 Bronze Medal winner of the 16th Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Master Competition, which was held in Tel Aviv, Israel, will make his New York debut in a program with works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Schubert. tinyurl.com/59n3f8uj

Program

L.v. BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 23 in F Minor, Op. 57, "Appassionata"

F. MENDELSSOHN Selections from Songs Without Words

F. SCHUBERT Fantasy in C Major, D. 760, "Wanderer Fantasy"

Tickets are available on line at CarnegieHall.org, at Carnegie Charge 212-247-7800, and at the box office.

Born in 1993 in Xinjiang, a remote western province of China, international Chinese pianist Cunmo (pronounced tsuen-mo) performs throughout the world sharing his love of music. He began his music studies at age 9. By age 14 Cunmo had recorded all of Liszt's Twelve Transcendental Etudes. As a student at the Shanghai Conservatory Affiliated High School, he was the youngest recipient of the Yamaha Asia Music Scholarship also winning second-prize in the 2009 Shanghai International Piano Competition. His featured appearance on China Central Television's Piano Extravaganza prior to the 2008 Beijing Olympics was recognized by fellow star Chinese pianist Lang Lang, decreeing Cunmo Yin to be "the most promising young star on the horizon." In addition to his Bronze win in Tel Aviv, Israel, at the ARTHUR RUBINSTEIN INTERNATIONAL PIANO MASTER COMPETITION, he has also scored second prize at the Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy Hochschulwettbewerb, the oldest German competition of classical music, and first prize at the Scriabin competition in Grosetto, Italy.

He has given several solo concerts throughout China in halls including the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, the Great Hall of the People in Nanjing, the Shanghai Music Hall, and the Oriental Art Center in Shanghai. He has also given concerts in Germany and the United States. Cunmo Yin has performed with orchestras such as the Beijing Symphony Orchestra, the Longwood Symphony Orchestra in Massachusetts, and the Orchestra of the Technische Universität Braunschweig, Germany/

Cunmo Yin currently resides in Hanover, Germany, teaching at Hanover University of Music, Drama, and Media, where he studies with Professor Gerrit Zitterbart and with Andrea Bonatta.


