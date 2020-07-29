Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Announces CMS FRONT ROW: NATIONAL

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center announced a new digital initiative to enable local chamber music venues to bring its outstanding series of digital chamber music concerts, CMS: FRONT ROW, to audiences around the country. That not only brings the concerts to new audiences, it also gives local presenters a tool they can use to stay in touch with their audiences while concert halls in the U.S. and Canada remain shuttered.

CMS Front Row was originally conceived in March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to perform for live audiences in the concert hall. The series comprises beautifully shot, full-length HD performance videos from the CMS archive, curated by CMS co-Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han. CMS Front Row was created to sustain audiences and provide a new way to experience this beautiful art form in a meaningful and innovative way, from the virtual "Front Row," in the comfort and safety of listeners' homes.

In addition to the live performance video, each concert includes either introductory remarks from one or more of the artists, offering audiences insights into the music, or a personal look into the artists' lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. David Finckel and Wu Han serve as hosts for the concerts, and following the performance, there is a Q&A with Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han and artists. Presenters participating in CMS Front Row: National can offer the videos to their audiences on their own websites and schedule the presentations based on their needs. They also have the option of using the CMS Q&A and/or adding live, independently produced Q&A segments to their streams. CMS also provides full program notes that each presenter can tailor to its needs and offer to its audience. Pending availability, artists may also be available for live (on-line) Q&A segments with local presenters.

More than 30 organizations and venues have already signed on to the national initiative. David Finckel and Wu Han explained that "many of the early adopters are small, community-run organizations that play a critical role in sustaining the art of chamber music and the musicians who perform it. We are thrilled to offer these unique, digital concerts, and to give local chamber music presenters a way to connect with their audiences in this time when live performances are not possible."

Montgomery Chamber Music Organization Board Member Mary Miles said, "We are thrilled to offer the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row: National series to our membership this fall. The musical and artistic quality of the concerts is exceptional...The interesting personal interchange of the directors of CMS with the participating artist or artists is an additional gift to the entire experience."

"At Chamber Music Tulsa, we've been looking for ways to stay connected with our subscribers, and also ways to support musicians and the chamber music industry, until we can return to being together for live concerts," said Bruce Sorrell, Executive Director, of Chamber Music Tulsa (OK). "The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Front Row series does just that. It gives us a great way to offer online programs, beautifully performed and produced, and the flexibility to schedule them according to our needs."

Currently being offered through CMS Front Row is The Artist Series, eight concerts that aired initially this past spring on the CMS website. Each concert in the series highlights the work of one artist across multiple performances and ensemble groupings, and features Michael Brown, Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung, Gloria Chien, Gilbert Kalish, Cho-Liang Lin, Anne-Marie McDermott, David Shifrin, and Arnaud Sussmann. Six additional concerts, comprising the CMS Front Row Summer Evenings series will be added over the next several weeks. Summer Evenings is inspired by CMS's annual Lincoln Center summer series of the same name, which has traditionally presented music "that breathes the pleasant airs of the season," said Finckel and Wu Han, who go on to explain that "the concerts in the digital series all begin with joyful works from the Baroque era. We hope the concerts are able to lift hearts, minds and spirits - in any season - with music that is truly restorative."

The national digital initiative is inspired by CMS's regular touring concerts - about 70 performances each season in the US and Canada and around the world - that sustain the art of chamber music and serve audiences beyond New York City, both key elements of the CMS mission.

The opportunity for presenters around the US and Canada to stream these concerts on their own websites, at their convenience, is a benefit of becoming a sponsor of CMS Front Row: National through a nominal donation, which allows organizations of any size and budget to participate while also helping CMS to support the art form of chamber music and its roster of world-class musicians during these uniquely challenging times.

The following organizations and venues are planning to showcase some or all of the virtual concerts for their audiences (as of 7/29/20):

Ames Town and Gown

Austin Chamber Music Center

Calgary Pro Musica Society

Chamber Music Albuquerque

Chamber Music Houston

Chamber Music Society of Logan

Chamber Music Society of Palm Beach

Chamber Music Tulsa

Cleveland Chamber Music Society

Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society

Friends of Music, Sleepy Hollow

George Mason University's Center for the Arts and Hylton Performing Arts Center

Green Music Center, Sonoma State University

The Harris Theater

Honolulu Chamber Music Series

Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University

Johnson County Community College, Carlsen Center

Middlebury College

Mobile Chamber Music

Montgomery Chamber Music Organization

Music@Menlo

Music Worcester

Performance Santa Fe

The Phillips Collection

Phoenix Chamber Music Society

San Antonio Chamber Music Society

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tryon Concert Association

University of Georgia Presents

University of Vermont Lane Series

Vilar Performing Arts Center

Waterford Concert Series

Wolf Trap Foundation

Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts - CSUN

CMS FRONT ROW: NATIONAL DIGITAL INITIATIVE

Concert Offerings

CMS Front Row: The Artist Series: Michael Brown, Piano

Nicholas Canellakis, cello

Photo: Cherylynn Tsushima



ARTIST SERIES, WEEK 1

MICHAEL BROWN

Barber: Souvenirs for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 28

Michael Brown, Gilles Vonsattel, piano

Brown: Prelude and Dance for Cello and Piano

Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Michael Brown, piano

Mendelssohn: Sextet in D major for Piano, Violin, Two Violas, Cello, and Bass, Op. 110

Michael Brown, piano; Chad Hoopes, violin; Paul Neubauer, Matthew Lipman, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass

Q&A with Michael Brown

ARTIST SERIES, WEEK 2

ALESSIO BAX AND LUCILLE CHUNG

Mozart: Concerto No. 14 in E-flat major for Piano and String Quintet, K. 449

Alessio Bax, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, Bella Hristova, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Sophie Shao, cello; Joseph Conyers, double bass

Bartók: Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion

Alessio Bax, Lucille Chung, piano; Ian David Rosenbaum, Ayano Kataoka, percussion

Q&A with Alessio Bax and Lucille Chung

ARTIST SERIES, WEEK 3

CHO-LIANG LIN

Foss: "Composer's Holiday" from Three American Pieces for Violin and Piano

Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Jon Kimura Parker, piano

Dvořák: "Larghetto" from Sonatina in G major for Violin and Piano, Op. 100

Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Jon Kimura Parker, piano

Tchaikovsky: Sextet for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Two Cellos, Op. 70, "Souvenir de Florence"

Cho-Liang Lin, Erin Keefe, violin; Paul Neubauer, Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Dmitri Atapine, Colin Carr, cello

Q&A with Cho-Liang Lin

ARTIST SERIES, WEEK 4

GILBERT KALISH

Crumb: Three Early Songs for Voice and Piano

Tony Arnold, soprano; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Schubert: "Der Hirt auf dem Felsen" for Soprano, Clarinet, and Piano, D. 965, Op. 129

Lisette Oropesa, soprano; David Shifrin, clarinet; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Brahms: Quartet No. 3 in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 60

Gilbert Kalish, piano; Nicolas Dautricourt, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Torleif Thedéen, cello

Q&A with Gilbert Kalish

ARTIST SERIES, WEEK 5

DAVID SHIFRIN

Mozart: Quintet in A major for Clarinet, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, K. 581

David Shifrin, clarinet; Danbi Um, Bella Hristova, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello

Bassi: Concert Fantasia on Themes from Verdi's Rigoletto for Clarinet and Piano

David Shifrin, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

Ellington: Clarinet Lament for Clarinet and Piano

David Shifrin, clarinet; Gloria Chien, piano

Q&A with David Shifrin

CMS Front Row: The Artist Series

Gloria Chien, Piano

Photo: Tristan Cook



ARTIST SERIES, WEEK 6

GLORIA CHIEN

Field: Nocturne No. 2 in C minor for Piano

Gloria Chien, piano

Liszt: Grand duo concertant sur la romance de 'Le Marin' for Violin and Piano

Gloria Chien, piano; Benjamin Beilman, violin

Mendelssohn: Quartet in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 1

Gloria Chien, piano; Sean Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Narek Hakhnazaryan, cello

Q&A with Gloria Chien

ARTIST SERIES, WEEK 7

ARNAUD SUSSMANN

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G major, BWV 1049

Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Sooyun Kim, Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Bella Hristova, Francisco Fullana, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Xavier Foley, double bass; Hyeyeon Park, piano-harpsichord

Chausson: Concerto in D major for Violin, Piano, and String Quartet, Op. 21

Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Wu Han, piano; Kristin Lee, Yura Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello

Q&A with Arnaud Sussmann

ARTIST SERIES, WEEK 8

ANNE-MARIE MCDERMOTT

Mozart: Concerto in D minor for Piano, Flute, and Strings, K. 466

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Sean Lee, Bella Hristova, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Timothy Cobb, double bass; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute

Smetana: Trio in G minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 15

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano; Ida Kavafian, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello

Q&A with Anne-Marie McDermott



SUMMER EVENINGS 1

Leclair: Concerto in B-flat major for Violin, Strings, and Continuo, Op. 10, No. 1 (1745)

Bella Hristova, Aaron Boyd, Sean Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Timothy Cobb, bass; Gilles Vonsattel, harpsichord

Haydn: Sonata in G major for Keyboard, Hob. XVI:40 (1784)

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Dvořák: Quintet in A major for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, B. 155, Op. 81 (1887)

Wu Han, piano; Chad Hoopes, Paul Huang, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello

CMS Front Row: Summer Evenings 2

The Cellists of Lincoln Center

Photo: Tristan Cook

SUMMER EVENINGS 2

Gabrieli: Canzon XVI a 12, for Cellos, C. 209 (1615)

The Cellists of Lincoln Center: David Finckel, Sumire Kudo, Sarina Zhang, Timothy Eddy, Rafael Figueroa, Dmitri Atapine, James Jeonghwan Kim, Richard Aaron, Carter Brey, Yi Qun Xu, Kevin Mills, Jerry Grossman

Beethoven: Trio in B-flat major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11 (1797)

Inon Barnatan, piano; Anthony McGill, clarinet; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Rachmaninov: Suite No. 2 in C minor for Two Pianos, Op. 17 (1900-01)

Wu Qian, Anne-Marie McDermott, piano



SUMMER EVENINGS 3

Albinoni: Sonata di concerto a 7 for Trumpet, Two Violins, Two Violas, Cello, and Continuo (1694)

David Washburn, trumpet; Ani Kavafian, Giora Schmidt, violin; Mark Holloway, Richard O'Neill, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Stéphane Logerot, bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

Mozart: Quartet in D major for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 285 (1777)

Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Benjamin Beilman, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Keith Robinson, cello

Brahms: Trio in C minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 101 (1886)

Michael Brown, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Dmitri Atapine, cello



SUMMER EVENINGS 4

Geminiani: Sonata in C major for Cello and Continuo, Op. 5, No. 3 (1746)

Timothy Eddy, Mihai Marica, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

Haydn: Quartet in F major for Strings, Op. 50, No. 5, "The Dream" (1787)

Orion String Quartet (Todd Phillips, Daniel Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello)

Copland: Appalachian Spring Suite for Ensemble (1944)

Gloria Chien, piano; Kristin Lee, Chad Hoopes, Arnaud Sussmann, Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Matthew Lipman, Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, Nicholas Canellakis, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Ransom Wilson, flute; David Shifrin, clarinet; Marc Goldberg, bassoon

SUMMER EVENINGS 5

Tartini: Sonata in G minor for Violin and Continuo, "Devil's Trill" (before 1756)

Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Timothy Eddy, cello; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

Mozart: Adagio and Fugue in C minor for String Quartet, K. 546 (1788)

Mendelssohn: Fugue in E-flat major for String Quartet, Op. 81, No. 4 (1827)

Schumann Quartet (Erik Schumann, Ken Schumann, violin; Liisa Randalu, viola; Mark Schumann, cello)

Glinka: Trio pathétique in D minor for Clarinet, Bassoon, and Piano (1832)

David Shifrin, clarinet; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

CMS Front Row: Summer Evenings 6

Francisco Fullana and Kristin Lee

Photo: Tristan Cook

SUMMER EVENINGS 6

Handel: "Let the Bright Seraphim" from Samson for Soprano, Trumpet, Strings, and Continuo, HWV 57 (1741-42)

Joélle Harvey, soprano; Brandon Ridenour, trumpet; Francisco Fullana, Kristin Lee, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Marc Goldberg, bassoon; Efe Baltacigil, cello; Xavier Foley, double bass; Kenneth Weiss, harpsichord

Mendelssohn: Andante and Allegro brillant for Piano, Four Hands, Op. 92 (1841)

Orion Weiss, Huw Watkins, piano

Franck: Quintet in F minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello (1879)

Wu Qian, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, Paul Huang, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Sophie Shao, cello

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You