CMIM Piano Edition Announces Semifinal Performance Order

The Concours musical international de Montréal (CMIM) unveiled the order of performance for the semi-final recitals. For the 26 participating pianists, their scheduled performance time represents THE moment when the Concours musical international de Montréal (CMIM) audience can finally bear witness to the extent of the work they have invested in their art over the years.

As of Monday, April 26 at 10am ET, the CMIM website (concoursmontreal.ca) will be turned into a concert hall where you can watch the 26 recitals of the semifinal round, free of charge. The 8 recitals of the final round will follow from May 10 to 13.



To make the recitals accessible to the greatest possible number of spectators and thereby increase the competition's international visibility, the CMIM will also webcast the rounds on social media and various other international platforms.

Semifinals Performance Schedule

April 26

10am ET Tamila Salimdjanova (Ouzbékistan | Uzbekistan)

11am ET Alice Burla (Canada)

12pm ET Ken Nakasako (Japon | Japan)

2pm ET Suah Ye (Corée du Sud | South Korea)

3pm ET Alexey Trushechkin (Russie | Russia)

4pm ET Dmitry Sin (Russie | Russia)



April 27

10am ET Dimitri Malignan (France)

11am ET Stephanie Tang (Etats-Unis | United States)

12pm ET Yeontaek Oh (Corée du Sud | South Korea)

2pm ET Su Yeon Kim (Corée du Sud | South Korea)

3pm ET Francesco Granata (Italie | Italy)

4pm ET Joon Yoon (Corée du Sud | South Korea)



April 28

10am ET Zhu Wang (Chine | China)

11am ET Ji-Hyang Gwak (Corée du Sud | South Korea)

12pm ET Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner (Etats-Unis | United States)

2pm ET Chaeyoung Park (Corée du Sud | South Korea)

3pm ET Kevin Ahfat (Canada)

4pm ET Cristian Sandrin (Roumanie | Romania)



April 29

10am ET Andrei Iliushkin (Russie | Russia)

11am ET Yoichiro Chiba (Japon | Japan)

12pm ET Anna Han (Etats-Unis | United States)

2pm ET Jiacheng Xiong (Chine | China)

3pm ET Ying Li (Chine | China)

4pm ET Krysztof Ksiazek (Pologne | Poland)



April 30

10am ET Kyoungsun Park (Corée du Sud | South Korea)

11am ET Marcel Tadokoro (France)



