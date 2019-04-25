Athena Music Foundation Presents Tenor Gregory Lorenz, Pianist Michael Fennelly, And The Athena Chamber Ensemble

Athena Music Foundation Recital and Chamber Music Series presents Gregory Lorenz, tenor and Michael Fennelly, piano/conductor with Athena Chamber Ensemble and Megan Weston, soprano

At the Edge of Awareness

May 9, 2019 at 7pm

Kosciuszko Foundation 15 East 65th Street, New York, NY 10065

A veteran of the Metropolitan Opera, tenor Gregory Lorenz will premiere a new arrangement by Michael Fennelly and Gaylon Babcock for string sextet of Six Songs from 'A Shropshire Lad' by George Butterworth. In addition, Dr. Michael Fennelly conducts the Athena Chamber Ensemble in Arnold Schoenberg's intensely romantic Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night) inspired by the poem by Richard Dehmel. The program includes songs by Duparc and Messiaen's mystical duet La mort du nombre with soprano Megan Weston. Each piece was chosen as an example of beauty perceived at the limits of human perception.

Gregory Lorenz is known for his vivid interpretations of repertoire from all periods. Recent appearances have focused on concert performances of Mozart's operas, with the Pacific Symphony, Opera Camerata in Washington, DC, and the Piccolo Spoleto Festival.

Praised as a pianist with "flair and energy" (The New York Times), Michael Fennelly recently premiered his own arrangement of Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue for solo piano, orchestra, and symphonic chorus at Lincoln Center. This season his appearances include concerts at Carnegie Hall, Opéra de Monte-Carlo, and tours to Dubai and Xinjiang, China.





