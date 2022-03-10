Artist Series Concerts Presents Violinist Max Tan

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents Taiwanese-American violinist Max Tan in performance with Joseph Holt, piano on Thursday, April 7 as part of the Lunch and Listen series at Bird Key Yacht Club, 301 Bird Key Drive, Sarasota. The performance is at 11:00 am, followed by the luncheon. Tickets are $54, including lunch; purchase online at ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or by calling 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

Born in Rockville, Maryland in 1993, Max Tan has been the recipient of numerous awards, most recently the 2019 Foote Prize from the Harvard Musical Association. Tan has been featured on WNYC/WQXR and on Belgian radio Musiq3 and Canvas as a semifinalist in the 2019 Queen Elisabeth International Violin Competition. He has performed on prominent stages in the United States and Europe as recitalist and chamber musician, including solo appearances with the Juilliard Orchestra, New Juilliard Ensemble, Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie, Lowell Philharmonic, Longwood Symphony, Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, and Harvard-Radcliffe Orchestra.

Tan's summer seasons have included chamber music performances at Sunset ChamberFest (Los Angeles), Music@Menlo, Universal Artists Festival (Boston), and additional concerts in Finland and Taiwan. Highlights of the 2019-2020 season included recital debuts and arts outreach in China (Shanghai, Tianjin) as well as additional chamber music projects focusing on a study of the Brahms literature and French music of Fauré, Saint-Saëns, and Chausson (Sarasota and New York City). Tan also appeared at his alma mater as soloist with the Harvard Bach Society Orchestra (Boston).

Daniel Jordan, director of artist programs for Artist Series Concerts stated, "From the first time I heard Max play I was enamored with his beautiful sound and impeccable technique. I couldn't be happier that we are able to present him in concert with the Artist Series."

With diverse interests including arts advocacy and global citizenship, Mr. Tan is on the rosters for the Si-Yo Music Foundation, the Center for Musical Excellence, and Music for Food. He is also a co-founder of the Versoi Ensemble, which aims to explore arts diplomacy through chamber music performances. Graduating from Harvard with a major in human developmental and regenerative biology and a minor in music, Tan is currently faculty assistant to Catherine Cho at The Juilliard School where he received both his Master of Music and Artist Diploma degrees, and is currently pursuing his Doctorate of Music as a Celia Ascher Doctoral Fellow.

For tickets and more information, visit ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or call 941-306-1202, M-F 10 am-4 pm.

COVID-19 update: Artist Series Concerts' top priority remains the health and safety of its patrons, performers and staff. The organization is a partner in #SafeArtsSarasota and will follow the policies and protocols set forth by this initiative. Protocols will continue to be revisited and revised and Artist Series Concerts will also continue to comply fully with the current requirements of each of its venues. The most recent COVID-19 statement can be found at www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org.