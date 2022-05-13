American Classical Orchestra Presents REVISIT: THE CHACONNE PROJECT At Harlem Parish, June 22

|
Wednesday, June 22 at 7 pm, Harlem Parish, 258 W 118th St.
Revisit: The Chaconne Project
Karen Dekker and Chloe Fedor, Baroque violin
Maureen Murchie, viola
Arnie Tanimoto, viola da gamba and cello
Adam Cockerham, theorbo and Baroque guitar
Michael Harrist, percussion
Guadalupe Peraza, mezzo soprano
Thomas Crawford, harpsichord
Juan Arañés: Chacona a la vida bona
Nicola Francesco Haym: Ciaccona in E Major
Barbara Strozzi: L'Eraclito amoroso
Marin Marais: Chaconne in A Major, from Pièces de Viole, Book 4
Santiago de Murcia: Marionas
Arcangelo Corelli: Trio Sonata, Op. 2, No. 12
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chaconne from Partita for Solo Violin, BWV 1004
François Couperin: La Favorite
Claudio Monteverdi: Lamento della Ninfa
Henry Purcell: Chaconne from King Arthur
The title of this salon concert-Revisit-refers to the ACO's much-praised fall 2020 digital release of The Chaconne Project, filmed at one of the City's prime examples of Neo-Gothic architecture, the Harlem Parish. With Revisit, the original cast of musicians reassembles in the same gorgeous setting and performs the program live. This vibrant concert offers ten examples of the chaconne-a musical genre characterized by its repeating bass line-and sheds light on its evolution as it passed from street to salon to concert hall. Thomas Crawford leads the chamber ensemble comprised of strings and plucked instruments, with voice and percussion. It showcases Mexican mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Peraza, who appeared as featured soloist with the New York Virtuoso Singers and at the majestic Teatro de la Ciudad Esperanza Iris in Mexico City.
Tickets, priced at $35 and $55, are available at aconyc.org or by calling ACO at 212.362.2727, ext. 4. Ticket holders will need to follow the venue's guidelines and show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter the building.