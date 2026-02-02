Adelaide Symphony Orchestra to Celebrate 90th Anniversary with Diverse 2026 Season Lineup

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Adelaide Symphony Orchestra's 2026 Season is set to kick off in spectacular fashion in February and March with events spanning the great classics and baroque masterpieces, the music of Broadway, timeless family storytelling and community concerts in Murray Bridge, Mount Gambier and Barossa Valley.

The 2026 Season features more than 100 performances across South Australia marking the orchestra's 90th anniversary.

According to ASO Chief Executive Colin Cornish AM the year has been met with wide-spread demand with several concerts already sold out.

"We are thrilled by the strong community response and sentiment towards our 2026 program, and we are looking forward to launching the year with our first Symphony Series concert at the Adelaide Town Hall in February", he said.

The year will open with Jupiter on 13-14 February featuring star Russian pianist and audience favourite Konstantin Shamray performing Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No.2. This sold-out concert is part of the ASO's flagship Symphony Series comprising of eight orchestral performances at Adelaide Town Hall throughout the year.

The ASO's year will continue in style and fanfare with An Evening on Broadway at Her Majesty's Theatre on 20-21 February, starring musical theatre royalty Josh Piterman and Amy Manford performing timeless hits from LES MISERABLES, The Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story and more.

"An Evening on Broadway is a blockbuster show of classic Broadway anthems. Amy and I cannot wait to present this concert with the sheer power and beauty of the ASO to Adelaide audiences", said Josh Piterman.

The ASO's soulful Cathedral Series will return with Water Music on 19-20 March in the beauty of St Peter's Cathedral. Audiences can enjoy the joyful and celebratory charm of Handel's Water Music in a beautiful concert experience under the direction of Erin Helyard.

Family audiences can delight in spirited performances of the timeless classic, Peter and the Wolf, an orchestral experience for the young and young at heart.

Narrated by Justine Clarke and conducted by Sam Weller, Peter and the Wolf is a must-see first foray into the world of orchestra. Peter and the Wolf will be performed in Gawler (20 March) and Adelaide (21 March), including a relaxed session for children with additional needs.

As part of its 90-year celebrations the ASO will commence its 2026 regional tour visiting Murray Bridge for the first time in a decade (25 March), before venturing to Mount Gambier (27 March).

These special concerts will feature popular classics from the likes of Mozart, Beethoven, Saint-Saëns, and music from Mendelssohn's magical A Midsummer Night's Dream under the baton of ever popular conductor Guy Noble. The regional tour will conclude in April in Barossa Valley (23 April).

Emma Perkins, Tutti Violin, says, "The ASO is now officially in its 90th year which is incredibly exciting. This is such a major milestone to be part of and there is a real sense of anticipation amongst the orchestra for the moments that will be created and shared amongst the musicians and audiences throughout the year."