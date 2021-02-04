2021 Composers Now Festival to Present Pianist Max Lifchitz in Recital

On Monday February 8, 2021, pianist Max Lifchitz will offer a recital featuring eight distinctive works by composers hailing from Brazil, Jamaica, Mexico, and the US.

Part of the 2021 Composers Now Festival taking place throughout New York City, the recital will be streamed live from the intimate Scorca Hall at the National Opera Center in Manhattan.

It will start at 4 PM and will end at approximately 5:30 PM. It can be accessed @The featured works explore and reinterpret shapes and procedures found in the music of composers from the 18th and 19th centuries. Highly virtuosic, most of these works will be heard in New York for the first time.

Active as pianist and composer, Max Lifchitz has appeared as soloist with among others, the Albany Symphony Orchestra, the Sheboygan Symphony, México's National Symphony Orchestra and the Neuchatel Orchestra in Switzerland. The San Francisco Chronicle described him as "a composer of brilliant imagination and a stunning, ultra-sensitive pianist" while the New York praised commented on his "clean, measured and sensitive performances." He is the director of the New York City based North/South Chamber Orchestra now celebrating its 41st consecutive season. His numerous recordings are widely available through AppleMusic, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube and most other music streaming services.

The event is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Additional support from the Zethus Fund and many generous individual donors is gratefully acknowledged.

For the complete North/South concert series schedule please visit http://www.northsouthmusic.org/calendar.asp.