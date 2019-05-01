Wisconsin Cover Band The Playlist Celebrates 15th Anniversary & Announces Summer Line Up
What do a teacher, an engineer, an HR professional, a CNA, a freight broker, and an RFID specialist have in common? They are all musicians who together make up the multi award-winning cover band, The Playlist.
The six-member band, who recently celebrated 15 years of music making with a special performance in Brookfield, have several dates set for the summer months, including repeat venues due to their popularity:
· Thursday, May 30th: Second performance at the Rooftop at Monona Terrace in Madison
· Saturday, July 20th: Third appearance at Boat Bash at Alcatraz Island on Castle Rock Lake
· Friday, July 5th: Milwaukee's Summerfest, where the band has performed for 13 consecutive years, this year will be on the JoJo's Martini Lounge Stage
· August (exact date/time TBA): Two shows at Wisconsin State Fair, including at the Bud Pavilion
The Playlist performs authentically live music (without sequencing or pre-recorded vocals). Their repertoire includes a wide variety of music, ranging from Toto's Africa to Bruno Mars' Uptown Funk to Bon Jovi's Livin' On A Prayer to Wilson Phillips' Hold On and Donna Summer's Hot Stuff.
When the band first formed in 2004, they were known as Rabid Aardvarks. For a period, the group focused only on music from the 2000s, songs 5 years old or newer. Over time, the band evolved to appeal to a broader audience found at private events and festivals. In 2016, they renamed themselves as The Playlist, which better showcases the wide-ranging variety of music they perform today.
Milwaukee's top booking agency noticed. John Hauser of The Entertainment Company (TEC) said, "The Playlist always shines brightly in the eyes of TEC. We've watched the band evolve into one of the top acts in southeast Wisconsin. The Playlist has the 'big picture' mindset a band needs to make every event stellar. Everybody loves them!"
Fans agree they made the right call. Kurt Derlein says he is hooked on the band. "We have seen them in West Bend to Oshkosh and many shows in between. When a show is finished, we always say, 'when is the next one?'"
The band has received multiple awards from the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI). The group has been nominated Cover Band of the Year several times since 2010 and won the People's Choice Award five times since 2011.
Zoy Begos, WAMI President, congratulated the band on their 15 years together. Begos wished the group continued success, noting, "From when they started and as they have evolved, we have been pleased to have The Playlist as part of WAMI."
In addition to group awards, individual band members have also been recognized. Founding member, keyboardist, and singer Kevin Machan is a multi-year nominee for WAMI's Keyboard Player of the Year. Singer and show director Annie Buege was nominated for the WAMI Female Vocalist of the Year. Drummer Jim Kube, a teacher by day and a relative newcomer to the group, was nominated both for WAMI Drummer of the Year and People's Choice Teacher of the Year.
The group is also available for private events and wedding receptions. Since 2010, the band has played more than 50 wedding receptions and other private events.
To book The Playlist for your festival or a private event, call 262-701-PLAY (7529) or visit the booking page on their website: www.wisconsinplaylist.com/contact. To keep up with upcoming performances, follow the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/WisconsinPlaylist. Videos of the group may be found at www.YouTube.com/WisconsinPlaylist.
