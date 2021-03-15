Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Virtualbookworm Publishing Inc. Announces AN EPIC ODYSSEY OF MADNESS AND MAYHEM

Bastos' other books include "A (Cosmic, Comical, Complicated) Life Alone" and "The Walk."

Mar. 15, 2021  

Virtualbookworm Publishing Inc. has announced, "An Epic Odyssey of Madness and Mayhem", the fitting title of a new essay collection by Carla Bastos.

From the sublime to the ridiculous, the tragic to the absurd, "An Epic Odyssey of Madness and Mayhem" shows how we learned to see ourselves differently while finding new ways to do life during the pandemic.

Rather than just another treatise about living through COVID-19, the book also includes whimsical and incongruous escapes such as the author's disdain for the number nine, as well as observations from her life such as "Peeing on My Mom," a funny, yet heart-wrenching telling of an incident that occurred when the writer was four.

Carla Bastos is a freelance journalist and former newspaper editor. Known for her thorough research and honest observation, her many years of world travels and humanitarian work continue to inform thoughtful, wise and humorous commentary. Her other books include "A (Cosmic, Comical, Complicated) Life Alone" and "The Walk."

"An Epic Odyssey of Madness and Mayhem" is available in softcover (ISBN 978-1-951985-73-8) and eBook format (ISBN 978-1-951985-74-5) from https://virtualbookworm.com/, Amazon.com, and Barnesandnoble.com. This book can also be ordered from most bookstores around the United States and United Kingdom.

More information can be found at the author's official website, https://carla-bastos.com/.


