Timely Thriller DRAGON'S EYE By Gregor Pratt Available Now

Dragon's Eye, the latest thriller by Gregor Pratt, is now available nationwide. Published by St. Armands Press, Dragon's Eye has been released simultaneously in hardcover (ISBN: 979-8986919300, 341 pages, $24.95) and eBook ($6.99) editions and available wherever fine books are sold on October 25, 2022.

The latest installment in Pratt's sizzling Jack and Maddy Gamble series, Dragon's Eye is an intense, edge-of-your seat thriller about secrets, lies, control...and the terrifying realization about who-or what-is watching you.

About Dragon's Eye: When Dragon's Eye opens, Jack and Maddy Gamble are settling into domestic bliss in Nelson, New Zealand raising their two young children. But that idyllic life is shattered when Maddy simply disappears. Was she kidnapped? Taken against her will? Or did she leave of her own volition?

When an investigation into Maddy's disappearance commences, puzzling details start to emerge. Could Maddy have been living a lie? And if not-what in the world could have made her a target for a kidnapping?

Details emerge-but leave more questions than answers. When the police and special agents of the New Zealand government begin to uncover hidden evidence, Jack slowly begins to unravel the mystery of his missing wife. What follows is a harrowing, globe-spanning journey to rescue Maddy from the grips of the Chinese government.

Against the backdrop of a ticking clock, Jack and a team of investigators launch a pulse-quickening quest to save Maddy before it's too late. There is danger at every turn-and nothing is what it seems.

In the end, would you risk it all to save someone you aren't sure you can even trust? Expect the unexpected in this tense, tightly plotted thrill ride.

Brimming with tension, tantalizing twists and turns, and a scorcher of a plot, Dragon's Eye sizzles from start to finish. Eerily plausible and atmospheric, with a seamless storyline that unfolds at breakneck speed, Dragon's Eye will leave readers gasping for breath. Novelist Gregor Pratt delivers a standout thriller replete with international intrigue, a compelling cast of characters and an all-too-real storyline that will leave readers wondering where fact ends and fiction begins.

Gregor Pratt, a retired trial lawyer, grew up in Middletown, Ohio and now splits his time between Sarasota, Florida and Cincinnati, Ohio. Pratt is also author of the critically acclaimed Ebola Island (2019). Visit Gregor Pratt online at: www.gregorpratt.com