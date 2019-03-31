Tenby Schools Penang Announces Annual Spring Fair Being Held on Saturday, 6th April 2019

Tenby Schools Penang Announces 4th Annual Spring Fair.

Food, Fun, and Market Bazaar for All.

The public is invited to enjoy international food, a market bazaar, music and games galore at Tenby Schools' upcoming 4th Annual Spring Fair on Saturday, 6th April 2019. The fair will be open from 10 am to 2 pm.

Chairperson of the Tenby Schools Parents' Association (TSPA), Elisabeth Ovelgonne said, "The annual Spring Fair is a key event in our community outreach program. Through generous gifts from the Tenby community, over 200 guests from local orphanages and childrens' homes will join us to enjoy all the food, games and fun."

Tenby students will host over 40 unique games and challenges, which they have created themselves. Additionally, a 4-D virtual reality competition, a bouncy castle, and a balloon-sculpting clown will be available.

The international food fair will offer freshly-made dishes prepared by parents from the 33 nationalities represented in Tenby's student population. The market bazaar will feature a wide variety of over 20 stalls operated by local artisans. Nearly-new books and other educational materials will also be available.

Voucher books may be purchased in advance at RM25 from the school and can be used to pay for any activities at the Spring Fair.

Further information on Tenby's 4th Annual Spring Fair can be found on the TSPA website at tenbypenangpa.com, or by contacting the school's marketing department at +604 892 7777.

Tenby Schools Penang was founded in 2011 and is a purpose-built educational facility that sits within a residential area of Penang Island. The school caters for children aged from 3 to 18 years of age, offering a rich, quality education and runs a holistic educational approach with high academic standards.





Elisabeth OvelgonneTenby Schools Parents' Association+6011 334-26726tspapenang@gmail.com