Tara Eldana Releases New Steamy Romance GETTING TO FOREVER

Author Tara Eldana has announced the upcoming release of her new steamy romance, Getting to Forever. The book is scheduled for release on April 6, 2021. This is the third book in her KinkLink Series. Book one, Taking the Lead was released in January 2020 and book two, Making the Switch was released in September 2020.

Amanda (Mandy) Gilchrist was just baffled by her colleague. One minute he was her rock and the next he couldn't get away from her fast enough...only to land himself in jail. Her bosses now hate him and wouldn't help him cross the street let alone post bail so it was up to her - except someone got to him first. What the heck was going on?

By now he must realize he needs her help... And it's going to cost him because this time she's not going to turn a blind eye. Mandy's going to make sure David sees her skills as a PI and as a woman too - one he's got 'tied up inside and out'.

Because he may not know it yet but they're both looking for exactly the same thing.

David aka Hack Varetti is in deep s. A little finagling with the FBI and maybe he'll get his life back on track but there's no guarantees. Making the wrong associations only landed him in the clink, but now he's got a second chance --- to fix his life. And to take care of her.

Because Mandy doesn't know it yet, but she needs something only he can give her, and he can't wait to show her how a Dom brings his Sub to fulfillment because it's something she'll never forget.

Even though the last thing he wanted to do was involve her in his mess, afraid she'd get hurt. He knew, if he wanted her to trust him again, he was going to have to work for it.

Everyone's got to learn the ropes sometime...

The steamy standalone novels in Tara Eldana's KinkLink series are best read in order:

TAKING THE LEAD | MAKING A SWITCH | GETTING TO FOREVER | REACHING FOR FOREVER

Getting to Forever will be available in print and ebook formats upon its release.