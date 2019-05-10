Stop the Subconscious Self-Sabotage with Licensed Mental Health Therapist and Best Selling Author Megan Fenyoe, LCSW

Moving Beyond the "I'm Not Enough Mindset"

Megan R. Fenyoe, LCSW Shares Her Proven 5 Step Process – Perfect for Those Determined to Successfully Achieve Goals

Having worked with hundreds of clients over the past 15 years, Megan R. Fenyoe has begun many of those coaching sessions with one question. "Have you ever felt stuck in your 'negative mind,' and felt that your thoughts and feelings had such a tight grip on you that you could not escape?" She has asked, "Do you feel like something is missing in your life?" And she has asked, "Have you ever felt like you're not enough?"

As we move closer to the end of the year, a segment featuring Megan R. Fenyoe would provide viewers with some simple strategies to overcome this "I'm Not Good Enough" mindset and how to continue to work towards the goals they have set for themselves for 2019.

What Viewers Will Take Away

· Knowledge: Viewers will learn how to overcome sabotaging patterns and clear mental blocks so that they can create positive strategies and healthier habits for their Mind, Body and Soul.· Tools for Self-Development: Viewers will learn Megan's simple 5-step system which will help them identify self-limiting beliefs, develop grounding skills, and create healthy habits including morning rituals, more effective time management and self-care tools that will enable them to reclaim the absolute certainty and self-confidence that has been missing from their lives.· The Ability to Reclaim Their Power: Megan will help viewers reveal and clear sabotaging behaviors, identify what is missing from their lives and identify with clarity the obstacles that have been keeping them stuck.

ResultsIn working with her clients, Megan explains that without having the six basic human needs in our life including love, connection, growth, progress, variety, certainty and significance, it's almost impossible to feel as if we are "enough." struggle with feeling enough. She is an expert at teaching audience members and viewers how to apply the principles featured in her book, and how to take action on these key ideas. By learning these strategies and taking action on them, hundreds of Megan's clients have experienced complete transformation, increased self-esteem, confidence, clarity, and gratitude.

What's Different?Many of the strategies that Megan shares with her clients are the result of struggles she has experienced in her own life, including being involved in a Narcissistic Abusive marriage, and for many years – feeling that she was living a life without meaning and purpose, and instead "just going through the motions." She has been able to successfully transform every area of her own life using this proven 5 Step System and is now happily living a vibrant, fulfilling life, a life where she truly believes that she is enough. Megan's driving passion and purpose in life is to share her story with others – so that they, too, can enjoy life and know that they are enough.

Praise for Megan R. Fenyoe"Megan Fenyoe brought instant energy to the stage! Her story was not only powerful but honest. Megan uses her own emotional experiences to help inspire others to move from struggle to strength!" Nikki Moore, CEO of Live Moore Co.

"Megan Fenyoe's book and talk on 'Are you Enough' is powerful and has very realistic takeaways that someone can use right away."Katrina Sawa, Speaker, Business Coach & International Best-Selling Author of 2 books, "Jumpstart Your New Business Now" & "Love Yourself Successful"

"Megan is a refreshing voice in the world of speakers – she's knowledgeable, relatable and presents an authoritative blend of professional and personal experience." Jennifer Phelps , Entrepreneur, Public Speaker, Jennifer Phelps : Organize, Design, Reinvent

About Megan R. FenyoeMegan R. Fenyoe, LCSWis an Air Force Veteran, Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), Speaker and Trainer, Host of The Blonde Bombshell Podcast and Founder of the I Am Enough Movement.

In addition, Megan is an Amazon best-selling author and recently released her book, "You Are Enough: 5Steps To Move From Struggle To Strength." She has been featured on Sirius XM Radio, various TV and radio shows including "The Jenny McCarthy Show," multiple podcasts, as well as in various magazines.

A Mental Health Therapist and Transformational Mindset Coach for over 15 years, Megan has both the personal and professional experience to help transforms her clients' negative self-talk into positive self-empowerment, helping them reach a level of self-confidence they never previously achieved. Megan does this by taking her clients through her proven 5 Step program that moves them from struggle to strength.

Through coaching, leadership, consulting and speaking engagements, Megan has helped hundreds of people accurately assess their challenges and identify ways they can change - capitalizing on the strengths they already have while building new ones.

For more information about Megan Fenyoe, visit





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Contact Information:Megan R. Fenyoe(616) 460-4529megan@meganfenyoe.com