Steven M. Moore Releases New Mystery Novel DEATH ON THE DANUBE

The book was released on September 30, 2020.

Author Steven M. Moore has announced the release of the third book in his Esther Brookstone Art Detective Series, Death on the Danube. Book one, Rembrandt's Angel was released in May 2017 and book two, Son Of Thunder was released in September 2019.

A romantic cruise down the Danube is interrupted by murder.

Esther Brookstone, ex-MI6 agent in East Berlin in the Cold War and ex-Scotland Yard Inspector in the Art and Antiques Division, is on her honeymoon with Interpol agent Bastiann van Coevorden. Their idyllic cruise down the Danube is interrupted when a reclusive and mysterious passenger is murdered. Why was the victim alone on that riverboat filled with couples, in a stateroom by himself? And who killed him? Esther and Bastiann were often called Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot by wags at the Yard, and this addition to the series might remind readers of Christie's Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, but this mystery/thriller is very much a story set in the twenty-first century. So tour the Danube with Esther and Bastiann...and enjoy the ride!

Death on the Danube is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Steven M. Moore was born in California and has lived in various parts of the US and Colombia, South America. He always wanted to be a storyteller but postponed that dream to work in academia and R&D as a physicist. His travels around Europe, South America, and the US, for work or pleasure, taught him a lot about the human condition and our wonderful human diversity, a learning process that started during his childhood in California's San Joaquin Valley.

View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You