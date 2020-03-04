Sara Ohlin Releases New Contemporary Romance - SEDUCING THE DRAGONFLY

Author Sara Ohlin has announced the upcoming release of her new contemporary romance novel, Seducing the Dragonfly. This is the second book in her Graciella romance series. Scheduled for release on March 10,2020 by Totally Bound Publishing, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Returning home to the Oregon town of Graciella after twelve years away, international real-estate guru Turner Brockman intends to make amends for having disappeared, then vanish again. He didn't plan on meeting a figure from the past he tried to escape-beautiful Lily Moreno, now all grown up and the independent creative owner of Dragonfly Design & Construction.

Lily never expected to see Turner again and she's determined to hide the love she's felt for him since she was a girl, when he crushed her heart and killed her trust in men. Creating and owning the top construction company on the West Coast and being there for her friends and family are Lily's only desires now. Except...there's an intense chemistry between her and Turner, one she gives in to, only to harden her heart after every encounter.

Welcomed back into the beauty of Graciella and the family farm with loving open arms, Turner falls quickly for Lily, but faces his greatest challenge yet-seducing Lily into trusting him completely. Will his intense love, patience and good old-fashioned wooing be enough to capture his dragonfly's heart?

Seducing the Dragonfly will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.



Puget Sound based writer, Sara Ohlin is a mom, wannabe photographer, obsessive reader, ridiculous foodie, and the author of the contemporary romance novels, Handling the Rancher, Salvaging Love and the upcoming contemporary romance Seducing the Dragonfly.

She has over fifteen years of creative non-fiction and memoir writing experience, and you can find her essays at Anderbo.com, Feminine Collective, Mothers Always Write, Her View from Home, Under the Gum Tree, and in anthologies such as Are We Feeling Better Yet? Women Speak about Healthcare in America, Take Care: Tales, Tips, & Love from Women Caregivers, and Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Although she's the author of many essays about life, grief, motherhood and the connections we make through delicious food and shared meals, Sara loves creating imaginary worlds with tight-knit communities in her romance novels. She credits her mother, Mary, Nora Roberts and Rosamunde Pilcher for her love of romance.

If she's not reading or writing, you will most likely find her in the kitchen creating scrumptious meals with her two kids and amazing husband, or perhaps cooking up her next love story.

She once met a person who both "didn't read books" and wasn't "that into food" and it nearly broke her heart.



Website: https://saraohlin.com/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08466BLBX/

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/seducing-the-dragonfly-sara-ohlin/1136264473?ean=9781839433726

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/seducing-the-dragonfly

https://books.apple.com/us/book/seducing-the-dragonfly/id1497392394?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.totallybound.com/book/seducing-the-dragonfly





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You