Rachel Hauck Releases New Holiday Romance - The Wedding Dress Christmas

December comes to quaint Hearts Bend, Tennessee, with a blanket of white and the glitter of Christmas lights.

For JoJo Castle there is no place like home.

Country music sensation Buck Mathews has charmed the world with his smile and his music.

JoJo and Buck have opposing life goals, and there's no middle ground. Can love, especially the kind that touches hearts at Christmas, overcome her fears and his quest for greatness?

With the help of a very special wedding dress, there just might be a Christmas miracle.

The Wedding Dress Christmas is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:



The Wedding Dress Christmas

By Rachel Hauck

Publisher: Hauck House

Published: October 2019

ISBN: 978-1734136609 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1393154204 (ebook)

ASIN: B07YZQVHXC

Pages: 150

Genre: Romance, Holiday Romance

About the Author:



Rachel Hauck is a New York Times, USA Today and Wall Street Journal Bestselling author.

She is a Christy Award Winner and a double RITA finalist. Her book The Wedding Dress was named Inspirational Novel of the Year by Romantic Times Book Club. She is also the recipient of RT's Career Achievement Award.

A graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism, and a former sorority girl, Rachel and her husband live in central Florida. She is a huge Buckeyes football fan.

Contact:



Website: http://www.rachelhauck.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/rachelhauck

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/rachelhauck

