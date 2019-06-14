ROCKETMAN: INSIDE THE WORLD OF THE MOVIE-The Perfect Book for Film Fans and Many More

You've admired Elton John's talent, seen the fabulous movie, "Rocketman," and now it's time to get the book that chronicles it all. Weldon Owen International has published Rocketman: Inside the World of the Movie based on the recent blockbuster from Paramount Pictures. Film fans and all those who have followed the exciting career of Elton John will love having this beautiful book.

Rocketman: Inside the World of the Movie offers an insiders view of the film that portrays Elton John's musical genius, struggles, and successes. The book complements the epic fantasy that tells how a boy from the Pinner area of London rose to stardom to become one of the most iconic figures in pop culture.

Elton John has written an insightful and inspiring forward for the book. In it he states, "You have all reminded me how lucky I am for the life I have lived. It's been a wild ride, for sure. I wonder what's next?"

Readers will certainly enjoy the vibrant full color images and exclusive interviews with the movie's stars that include Taron Egerton as Elton John, Jamie Bell as Elton's longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton's manager, John Reid, Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton's mother, Sheila Farebrother and others. It also includes a passage, "Meet the Director," with Dexter Fletcher.

The book has nine wonderfully designed chapters that will capture your interest and your imagination. They include "Script to Screen," "Becoming Elton," "The World's a Stage," "The Shy Boy from Pinner," and "For My Next Trick."

Rock 'n' Roll fans, motion picture lovers, and many more will enjoy owning Rocketman: Inside the World of the Movie. It is the perfect companion book to the "Rocketman" film that is thrilling people around the world.

"Rocketman" is presented by Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures, a Marv Films / Rocket Pictures Production. The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall. Producers are Matthew Vaughn, p.g.a., David Furnish, p.g.a., Adam Bohling, p.g.a., David Reid, p.g.a., with executive producers, Elton John, Claudia Vaughn, Brian Oliver, Steve Hamilton Shaw, Michael Gracey.

Rocketman: Inside the World of the Movie is published by Weldon Owen International in hardback. To purchase the book, please Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/Rocketman-Official-Companion-Weldon-Owen/dp/1681884798/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Rocketman+book&qid=1559924550&s=gateway&sr=8-1/.

For more information on Weldon Owen, visit: https://www.weldonowen.com/.

Photo/Image Credits: Courtesy of Weldon Owen and Paramount Pictures





