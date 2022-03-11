Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nicholas Leonard Ivey Releases Sci-fi Short Novel - UNDER THE PHONE

pixeltracker

Everyone loves their phone, but when phones start connecting to people's brains, the effects aren't what they expect....

Mar. 11, 2022  

Nicholas Leonard Ivey Releases Sci-fi Short Novel - UNDER THE PHONE

Nicholas Leonard Ivey has announced the release of his sci-fi short story, Under the Phone.

Everyone loves their phone, but when phones start connecting to people's brains, the effects aren't what they expect....

Jack and Stacy are settling into Sherly Pointe, a small old mining town with conspiracies and stories beyond belief. Jack soon notices strange activity on his phone with a new mind-reading software that just came out. Jack investigates and the true adventure begins.

Under the Phone is available for purchase in print and ebook formats and is free on Kindle Unlimited.

About the Author:


Nicholas Leonard Ivey is a software developer and writer from Florida. By day he develops apps and programs and by night he develops stories that take readers to a different realm.



Related Articles View More Books Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Max Crumm Photo
Max Crumm

More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel