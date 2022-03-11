Nicholas Leonard Ivey Releases Sci-fi Short Novel - UNDER THE PHONE

Nicholas Leonard Ivey has announced the release of his sci-fi short story, Under the Phone.

Everyone loves their phone, but when phones start connecting to people's brains, the effects aren't what they expect....

Jack and Stacy are settling into Sherly Pointe, a small old mining town with conspiracies and stories beyond belief. Jack soon notices strange activity on his phone with a new mind-reading software that just came out. Jack investigates and the true adventure begins.

Under the Phone is available for purchase in print and ebook formats and is free on Kindle Unlimited.

About the Author:



Nicholas Leonard Ivey is a software developer and writer from Florida. By day he develops apps and programs and by night he develops stories that take readers to a different realm.