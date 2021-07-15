New Children's Book ADVENTURE ZONE Uses Fun Format To Explain Pediatric Therapies

Authors Allison Klimowicz and Veronica Stanley-Hooper have written a children's book entitled "Adventure Zone". This book, written for parents and children from the ages of 6 to 12 years old, explains pediatric therapies in a fun, informative way.

The narrator is the main character and an explorer. She leads the reader through a day at Adventure Zone, a pediatric therapy office. The children in the story meet new friends and work with leaders (therapists) through various therapies to develop the skills they need to be successful in their everyday lives. This colorfully illustrated book is designed in parts and can be read as a story alone or as a story and a resource with definitions that explain terms that parents and children may experience when entering a pediatric therapy office.

Pediatric speech, physical, social, and occupational therapies are featured within the storyline. Adventure Zone is an excellent resource for children, parents, teachers, therapists, and doctors to explain pediatric therapies and to introduce discussions of varying abilities and acceptance.

Adventure Zone can be found on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle formats at the following link: https://amzn.to/3xxelsa

Quoted from the section about speech therapy-

Hazel felt different than the other kids at school and she didn't have many friends. ...Hazel knew this place (Adventure Zone) was different. Miss Mia spoke to Hazel as she would speak to any seven year old. Hazel had so much to say, but could not find the words. ...As Hazel left the treatment room, she passed a little girl in a wheelchair. Miss Mia said the girl's name was Lilly. Excited to talk to someone new, Hazel pushed a button. Her machine (AAC Device) said, "Hello." Both Lilly and Hazel smiled when Lilly replied, "Hello!"

From the authors:

"My entire goal is to demystify what children's therapy is. We want it (pediatric therapy) to become more of a daily language for everyone. We want every child to operate to the best of their abilities and everybody's ability is just a little bit different, and that's okay," says Author, Allison Klimowicz (30+ years in the medical field and owner of Kidz Therapy Zone, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania). Learn more: https://www.ktherapyzone.com/

"The 'Adventure Zone' book can be used to educate everyone about the benefits of pediatric therapies. I see it (the 'Adventure Zone' book) as a tool for parents, teachers, and therapists. Every child should hear this story to develop and understanding for these exceptional children," says Author, Veronica Stanley-Hooper (BS in education and over 30 years' experience in education and child development). Learn more: https://www.veronica-stanley-hooper.com/