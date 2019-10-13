Milt Mays Releases New Mystery Thriller ONE EIGHTY

Author Milt Mays has announced the release his new mystery thriller, One Eighty. Independently released in September 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Can a war injured doctor stop his soulmate from killing women and destroying the NFL?

Var, a pro-prospect quarterback, becomes a Navy doctor and helps Marines in Afghanistan. An IED scrambles his brain and takes a leg and arm. Music (180 second songs) helps him practice medicine and private investigation in Colorado. He discovers his soulmate sex-trafficking using a drug that's killing the women and will destroy the NFL. The ending flips everything 180.

One Eighty is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

One Eighty

By Milt Mays

Published: September 2019

ISBN: 978-0991329755

ASIN: B07X59THN1

Pages: 332

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

About the Author:

Milt Mays won the Paul Gillette Writers Award for thrillers/suspense in 2011. He grew up in Colorado, graduated from the Naval Academy and, after traveling the world as a Navy doctor, returned to the Front Range. He became a fly-fishing guide, then worked for the VA in primary care. Fly fishing, acoustic guitar, and bicycling are passions. He has four other novels, some set in Colorado, all involving the military. Please visit his website: www.miltmays.com.





