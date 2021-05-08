Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mike Nemeth Releases New Suspenseful Mystery Novel 'Parker's Choice'

Parker's Choice is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

May. 8, 2021  

Mike Nemeth Releases New Suspenseful Mystery Novel 'Parker's Choice'

Author Mike Nemeth has announced the release of his new suspenseful mystery, Parker's Choice. Released by Southern Fried Karma in March 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Framed for murder and on-the-run an innocent man is forced to become an outlaw. Hiding from his troubled past in Atlanta, Parker can't escape his enemies. His former business partner blackmails him and when she's killed, Parker becomes the chief suspect, but he fears his wife did it. His boss coerces him to commit fraud, but he and his clever colleague, Sabrina, uncover evidence that his elusive birth father is involved in the scheme and Parker's innate moral code is stressed to the limit. Parker must solve a riddle within a quandary within a puzzle within a mystery to save the lives of those he loves.

Parker's Choice is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.


Mike Nemeth is an Army vet and former high tech executive who lives in suburban Atlanta with his wife, Angie and their rescue dog, Scout. He is the author of the Amazon bestselling and award-winning novels "Defiled" and "The Undiscovered Country." Creative Loafing Atlanta named him Best Local Author for 2019.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nick Adams
Nick Adams
Danny Quadrino
Danny Quadrino
Stephanie Torns
Stephanie Torns

Related Articles View More Books Stories
N.L. Holmes Releases New Historical Novel THE SUN AT TWILIGHT Photo

N.L. Holmes Releases New Historical Novel THE SUN AT TWILIGHT

Gavin Larsen Releases New Memoir BEING A BALLERINA Photo

Gavin Larsen Releases New Memoir BEING A BALLERINA

The Shift Announces Talent Lineup For Its Mental Health Event Photo

The Shift Announces Talent Lineup For Its Mental Health Event

George Critchlow Releases New Memoir THE LIFER AND THE LAWYER Photo

George Critchlow Releases New Memoir THE LIFER AND THE LAWYER


More Hot Stories For You

  • Virginia Arthur Announces Political Novel TREED
  • Author Sherrill Nilson Releases Sci-fi Fantasy Novel
  • Actress, Model, And Recovery Specialist Dona Speir Releases Revealing Autobiography
  • Author Carolyn Denman Announces YA Fantasy Novel SONGLINES
  • Author L.E. Frost Releases YA Fantasy Novel, ROSE OF THE ALCHEMIST
  • Author Sophie Barnes Releases New Historical Romance Novel