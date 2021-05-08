Mike Nemeth Releases New Suspenseful Mystery Novel 'Parker's Choice'

Author Mike Nemeth has announced the release of his new suspenseful mystery, Parker's Choice. Released by Southern Fried Karma in March 2021, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Framed for murder and on-the-run an innocent man is forced to become an outlaw. Hiding from his troubled past in Atlanta, Parker can't escape his enemies. His former business partner blackmails him and when she's killed, Parker becomes the chief suspect, but he fears his wife did it. His boss coerces him to commit fraud, but he and his clever colleague, Sabrina, uncover evidence that his elusive birth father is involved in the scheme and Parker's innate moral code is stressed to the limit. Parker must solve a riddle within a quandary within a puzzle within a mystery to save the lives of those he loves.

Parker's Choice is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.



Mike Nemeth is an Army vet and former high tech executive who lives in suburban Atlanta with his wife, Angie and their rescue dog, Scout. He is the author of the Amazon bestselling and award-winning novels "Defiled" and "The Undiscovered Country." Creative Loafing Atlanta named him Best Local Author for 2019.