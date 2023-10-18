Marquis 'Red' Jackson to Release New Book Of Poetry - LOST BOYZ TO MEN: FROM MY HEART TO YOUR EYEZ

Step into the lyrical world of Lost Boyz To Men: From My Heart To Your Eyez where each poem is a portal into the depths of the human experience.

Prepare to embark on an emotional journey like no other as author Marquis Jackson invites readers to explore the raw, unfiltered landscapes of the human soul in his latest masterpiece, Lost Boyz To Men: From My Heart To Your Eyez. This captivating collection of autobiographical poetry is set to release on October 21st, 2023, leaving readers spellbound by its poignant verses and compelling narrative.

Lost Boyz To Men is not just a book; it's a poetic odyssey that delves deep into the multifaceted layers of life. From the innocence of childhood to the turbulence of adolescence and the reflections of adulthood, Marquis Jackson's verses provide a window into his life's many phases, offering a profoundly personal yet universally relatable experience.

Trials, Transparency, Triumph - A Poetic Odyssey Through Life's Trials

In this amazing new collection of poetry, Trials lay the groundwork for self-discovery. Each poem echoes with heartbreaks, missed opportunities, and battles with inner demons, confronting the darkness that often envelopes our lives head-on with words that both sting and soothe.

Transparency is the soul of this book. Readers will find brutally honest reflections on identity, relationships, and purpose, giving voice to silent sufferings and hidden yearnings we all share but often dare not express.

And finally, in Triumph, the tone evolves from despair to determination, from contemplation to celebration. The poems celebrate victories big and small, emphasizing the resilience of the human spirit and the power of redemption.

About the Author:

Marquis "Red" Jackson's life story is a testament to redemption, resilience, and determination. Once lost in a haze of misdirection and rebellion, Red's transformation into a loving husband, father, and inspirational figure is a beacon of hope for many. His past serves as a powerful tool in his mission to help others, showcasing that change is possible, and life's darkest moments can lead to its brightest days.

For more information about Marquis Jackson and Lost Boyz To Men, please visit:

Website: https://iamredinspires.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redinspires/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@redinspires

Lost Boyz To Men: From My Heart To Your Eyez is now available on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Lost-Boyz-Men-Transparency-Triumph-ebook/dp/B0CHL1PLV6