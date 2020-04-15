Margaret Mizushima Among Finalists For Colorado Book Award

Colorado writer Margaret Mizushima has been named among finalists for the Colorado Book Award (Mystery Category) for Tracking Game.

Sponsored by Colorado Humanities, The Colorado Book Awards celebrate the accomplishments of Colorado's outstanding authors, editors, illustrators, and photographers. This year's awards will be presented on May 30.

Other finalists for the Colorado Book Award (Mystery Category) include Celtic Empire by the late Clive Cussler and co-author Dirk Cussler, and Lost Lake by Emily Littlejohn.

Mizushima's critically-acclaimed Timber Creek K-9 mystery series features deputy Mattie Cobb and her police dog partner Robo. In Tracking Game (Crooked Lane Books, 2019) two brutal murders, a menacing band of poachers, and a fearsome creature on the loose in the mountains plunge Mattie Cobb and Robo into a sinister vortex.

In addition to Tracking Game, Margaret Mizushima is also the author of Killing Trail, Stalking Ground, Hunting Hour and Burning Ridge. Hanging Falls, the next installment in the series, will be released on September 8, 2020

Margaret Mizushima is the author of the award-winning and internationally published Timber Creek K-9 Mysteries. Active within the writing community, Margaret serves as president for the Rocky Mountain chapter of Mystery Writers of America and was elected the 2019-2020 Writer of the Year by Rocky Mountain Fiction Writers. She lives in Colorado on a small ranch with her veterinarian husband where they raised two daughters and a host of animals.

Visit Margaret Mizushima online at www.margaretmizushima.com or find her on Facebook/AuthorMargaretMizushima, on Twitter @margmizu, or on Instagram at margmizu.





