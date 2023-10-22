Mandela Family Helps Launch Book On Hiring Former US Prisoners

Historic Mandela Media Initiative promotes second chance employment.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreogra Photo 1 VIDEO: Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
New Book A LIGHT AMONGST THE STARS Follows The Journey Of A Psychic Medium Photo 2 New Book A LIGHT AMONGST THE STARS Follows The Journey Of A Psychic Medium
Tara Dublin Unveils New Novel, THE SOUND OF SETTLING Photo 3 Tara Dublin Unveils New Novel, THE SOUND OF SETTLING
Neil Dagger Releases New Book – THE CHATGPT NINJA: Slipping Past AI Detectors Photo 4 Neil Dagger Releases New Book – THE CHATGPT NINJA: Slipping Past AI Detectors

Mandela Media, DMA United, and Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC), in an extraordinary partnership, have announced the launch of the Second Chance eBook Series, a groundbreaking initiative to promote social justice and second chance employment.

This unique collaboration stems from a deep-rooted friendship that began in 1986 while Dr. Phumla Makaziwe Mandela, Nelson Mandela's daughter, was studying at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Khalil Osiris was undertaking studies at Boston University from prison. Khalil, now a Senior Advisor at DMA United and Mandela Media and founder of TRC, is the driving force behind this remarkable project.

More than 80 million Americans have a criminal record, surpassing any ethnic minority group. The Second Chance eBook Series aims to share the stories of justice-impacted individuals, nonprofit leaders, and forward-thinking employers dedicated to creating an inclusive workforce.

Sam Sohaili, Founder/Executive Creative Director at DMA United, stated, "This eBook series represents a powerful shift in social consciousness. It's more than just a collection of stories – it's a movement dedicated to amplifying the voices of those given a second chance. By sharing these remarkable journeys, we can inspire, motivate, and foster meaningful dialogue and change."

Khalil Osiris echoed this sentiment, "Through these eBooks, we foster understanding and empathy. We create a space where both individuals and businesses can play a significant role in promoting second chances. This is a testament to Nelson Mandela's enduring legacy of social justice."

Benefits abound for those willing to share their stories or sponsor an eBook. For individuals, this is a chance to share their experiences and gain visibility among second chance employers, while companies and nonprofits get to strengthen their brand image, deepen community ties, and boost their corporate social responsibility profile.

"Donation options have been thoughtfully designed to be inclusive for individuals, nonprofits, and companies, allowing everyone to create their eBook story and contribute to this transformative cause," said Sam.

Don't miss this opportunity to become part of a significant social justice initiative and help promote second chance employment. Create your eBook, sponsor a story, or simply donate. Download the free eBook sample here: Second Chances.

DMA United:

DMA United is an award-winning advertising agency that provides representation services for individuals and brands. With over two decades of experience, DMA United has partnered with Fortune 500 companies and closely held businesses worldwide.

House of Mandela (HOM):

Mandela Media is a joint venture between House of Mandela and DMA United. Our mission is to educate and empower communities to work toward social justice. We aim to create substantive discourse and action around important social topics, continuing Nelson Mandela's vision for future generations.

Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC):

Truth & Reconciliation Conversations (TRC) is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing racial reconciliation and the rights of women and girls through meaningful dialogue and action. By fostering inclusivity, TRC aims to bridge divides, heal historical wounds, and build a global community that values every voice, including justice-impacted individuals.

Mandela Family Helps Launch Book On Hiring Former US Prisoners



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Books

1
New Book A LIGHT AMONGST THE STARS Follows The Journey Of A Psychic Medium Photo
New Book A LIGHT AMONGST THE STARS Follows The Journey Of A Psychic Medium

In 'A Light Amongst the Stars: The Journey of a Psychic Medium,' Dr. Mark W. Burns explores the power of hope and the potential for a harmonious future. This book delves into the beauty of the soul's journey and the transformative power of love.

2
Air Force Veteran Wayne Rankin Releases Childrens Book WAYNE, THE NERD FROM ARIZONA Photo
Air Force Veteran Wayne Rankin Releases Children's Book WAYNE, THE NERD FROM ARIZONA

Discover the heartwarming story of Wayne, the Nerd from Arizona, in this inspirational children's book by Air Force veteran Wayne Rankin. Follow Wayne's transformative journey and learn about friendship, self-esteem, and overcoming life's challenges. Get your copy today!

3
Marquis Red Jackson to Release New Book Of Poetry - LOST BOYZ TO MEN: FROM MY HEART TO YOU Photo
Marquis 'Red' Jackson to Release New Book Of Poetry - LOST BOYZ TO MEN: FROM MY HEART TO YOUR EYEZ

Step into the lyrical world of Lost Boyz To Men: From My Heart To Your Eyez, a captivating collection of autobiographical poetry by Marquis Jackson. Explore the raw landscapes of the human soul in this profound and relatable journey through life's trials.

4
Gary Becks Releases New Book of Poetry Titled DISCOVERIES Photo
Gary Becks Releases New Book of Poetry Titled DISCOVERIES

The new book, Discoveries, featuring poetry by Gary Beck is out now. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky Video
Watch ABT's Pop Up Book Club for THE BOY FROM KYIV by Marina Harss, about Choreographer Alexei Ratmansky
Character Breakdown: HARMONY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: HARMONY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Past and Present Glindas Perform 'Popular' for WICKED 20th Anniversary Video
Watch Past and Present Glindas Perform 'Popular' for WICKED 20th Anniversary
View all Videos

Books SHOWS

Recommended For You