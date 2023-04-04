MURDER FOR HIRE By Verlin Darrow Slated For May Release

The Wild Rose Press announces the upcoming release of Murder for Liar by Verlin Darrow. Murder for Liar will be published simultaneously in trade paper (IBSN: 978-1509248971, 298 pages, $17.99) and eBook ($3.99) editions and available wherever fine books are sold on May 15, 2023.

Award-winning novelist Verlin Darrow delivers a standout thrill ride in his newest mystery, Murder for Liar, an engaging, enlightening, and entertaining novel of psychological suspense.

Private investigator-turned-psychotherapist Tom Dashiel doesn't know it yet, but he's hurtling towards discovering where his threshold lies-the point of no return for his sanity. So begins a surreal spiral when George Arundel enters Tom's Santa Cruz office on a Tuesday afternoon in April.

To say George Arundel is a puzzle is an understatement: the local psychiatrist who referred Arundel to Tom described him-rather astutely-as "a substantial challenge." Working to treat the enigmatic Arundel, Tom soon realizes he has been tasked to treat a client unlike any he's ever encountered.

But how is George Arundel related to the uncanny coincidences Tom begins to encounter? Are these mere coincidences...or something else? Could a young woman named Zig-Zag really be an angel? How could a dog-a rather cute one at that-reveal one of the most important clues? What's the deal with that alluring, albeit mercurial, woman named Dizzy? And what's Arundel's connection to the escalating spate of unsolved murders plaguing the typically calm but always colorful Santa Cruz community?

Swept up in a perilous world where nothing is as it seems, Tom struggles to make sense of the decidedly dangerous, downright deadly scheme in which he has somehow unwittingly become a key player. Tom is about to discover that in this treacherous reality, the truth is far, far stranger than fiction...but the real danger is not knowing which is which.

Verlin Darrow has crafted an exhilarating, briskly paced page turner with a to-die-for plot in his latest novel. An extraordinary read that is alternately dark and lighthearted, tragic and comic, wildly entertaining and highly enlightening, Murder for Liar is one of those books destined to stay with readers after the final page is turned. Meticulously plotted, populated with a charismatic cast of unforgettable characters and bustling with twists and turns, Murder for Liar is a true standout.

Verlin Darrow is a psychotherapist who lives with his psychotherapist wife in the woods near the Monterey Bay in northern California. They diagnose each other as necessary. Verlin is a former professional volleyball player (in Italy), unsuccessful country-western singer/songwriter, import store owner, and assistant guru in a small, benign spiritual organization. Visit Verlin Darrow online at: www.verlindarrow.com.

Founded in 2006, The Wild Rose Press (www.wildrosepress.com) is an independent book publisher headquartered in New York. With over 3500 book titles in print, and a stable of over 500 authors, The Wild Rose Press is one of the country's fastest growing independent presses.