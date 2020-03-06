Kay Lyons Releases New Contemporary Romance THE LAST GOODBYE

Author Kay Lyons has announced the upcoming release of her new contemporary romance novel, The Last Goodbye. Scheduled for release by Kindred Spirits Publishing on March 24, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. This is the first book in a five book series set along North Carolina's beautiful Wilmington coast.

SOMETIMES THE PAIN OF LIFE BRINGS A NEW BEGINNING...

Widower Dominic Dunn isn't sure what to think of his wife's pre-planned trip for him a year after her death. It's her effort to force him from his work desk to the coast and the peacefulness she'd found at the Carolina Cove Inn.

Innkeeper Ireland Cohen is a single mom with an impressionable son, and after the kid gets himself into trouble, Dominic offers to lend a hand. It's the least he can do when Ireland was such a good friend to his wife after her diagnosis.

As the hot summer days at the beach turn into breezy evenings, Ireland and Dominic find their shared memories and friendship turning into more. They're drawn to each other, fighting an attraction neither of them want because of their pasts.

He's only visiting, and Ireland has a strict rule about dating tourists. But as his trip draws to a close, they both wonder-is this their last goodbye?

The Last Goodbye will be available for purchase in print and ebook formats upon its release.



Kay Lyons always wanted to be a writer, ever since the age of seven or eight when she copied the pictures out of a Charlie Brown book and rewrote the story because she didn't like the plot. Through the years her stories have changed but one characteristic stayed true- they were all romances.

Published in 2005 with Harlequin Enterprises, Kay's first release was a national bestseller. Kay has also been a HOLT Medallion, Book Buyers Best and RITA Award nominee. Kay's current Seaside Sisters Series is set in and around Wilmington, NC, and is available from Kindred Spirits Publishing.





