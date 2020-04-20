KJ Rose Releases First Book THE ROSE EFFECT

Today, GRAMMY® Award winner, performance coach pioneer, and author KJ Rose releases her first book,

The Rose Effect: Eight Steps to Delivering the Performance of Your Life, at all online bookstores and digitally.

In the book, she details her journey to becoming the preeminent performance expert in the entertainment industry. She also shares tools for expression originally taught to some of the biggest stars in the world. KJ examines her own career as well, opening up about experiences working with the likes of

﻿Lil Nas X (her most recent success story), Quincy Jones, Clive Davis, Diddy, Heavy D, Janet Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, Tyrese, Kelly Rowland, Frank Gatson, and many more.

Additionally, some of the industry's biggest names have endorsed the book as essential, ranging from GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Anthony Hamilton, to iconic producer No ID [Kanye West, JAY-Z], Erica Campbell, Common, Adam Leber, Steve Pamon, Jon Platt, among others.

Upon going live, "The Rose Effect" was the number one pre-sale release for professional development on Amazon.

To celebrate the release, she will go live on Instagram Live with Hamilton for a very special conversation at 11am PT/2pm ET. Be sure to tune in!

Experience "The Rose Effect" now!

Get your copy HERE!





