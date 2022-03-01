Joshua G. J. Insole Releases New Book Of Horror And Science Fiction Short Stories FOOTSTEPS IN THE DARK

Three-time Reedsy winner Joshua G. J. Insole, has announced the release of his new collection of short stories, Footsteps in the Dark: Short Horror & Sci-Fi Stories Volume II. This second volume of horror and sci-fi explores the dark alleys of the mind once more.

A woman defends house and husband from the home's eight-legged inhabitants. Two strangers discuss music's finer points as cannibals try to break into their car. A gender-reveal party goes off the rails as the true nature of the infant comes to light. Thirteen women gather at night to right the wrongs of society. A mother takes shelter in the family treehouse as the world ends around her. And finally-

Wait. Do you hear that?

Footsteps.

Footsteps in the dark.

About the Author:



A three-time winner of the Reedsy contest, Joshua G. J. Insole is a British writer who lives in the Austrian Alps. Author of several other shortlisted stories, he published his first book in 2020. Joshua's favoured genres are horror and science fiction.