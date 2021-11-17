Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jonathan Scutt Releases Sci-fi Romantic Comedy SHUT UP! Part One

One day Professor Hobcastle develops a secret mind reading device called the 'Mindrive'. However it only seems to work on one person, guess who!

Nov. 17, 2021  

Author Jonathan Scutt has announced the promotion of his sci-fi romantic comedy, SHUT UP! Part One.

IMAGINE YOUR GIRLFRIEND COULD READ YOUR MIND. FOR REAL!

Ralph Finixter loves to swear at old ladies! He'd do it out loud, but he'd get in trouble, so he just thinks swear words!

The professor's 'Mindrive' machine then gets stolen & through a series of 'wacky' coincidences ends up in the car of Samantha his daughter who is oblivious to all these scientific goings on.

Samantha meets Ralf & falls for him, then realises that she can read his mind on her car radio whenever she wants. She then uses this to her advantage.

Things start to look like a sci-fi rom-com until Dirk, from a secret U.S. government organisation, wants to get his hands on the Mindrive machine & hires 2 psychotic thugs to get the machine from whoever happens to have it, by whatever means they see fit!

Ralf finally discovers the truth... his girlfriend is reading his mind... & issues an ultimatum! Will Samantha comply? Will the professor get his machine back or will the bad guys get it instead?

Stay tuned for part two!

SHUT UP! Part One is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author


Jonathan Scutt has been writing short comedy stories from age fifteen before deciding to become a rock star playing progressive heavy metal music! Now he has decided to take those short stories & turn them into books, many of which have become trilogies and even a series.

He has a Bachelor Screen Media so he can one day make those books into films, TV sitcoms & online videos. He lives in Melbourne Australia & that's about it really (unless you want to hear about his collection of train DVDs?)


